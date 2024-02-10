Ghanaian Dancers Afronitaa & Abigail audition for Britain’s Got Talent

It has been a sea of congratulations to Ghanaian dancers Afronitaa and Abigail following their auditions at this year’s Britain’s Got Talent.

This was revealed by Afronitaa who uses Stargyal on X earlier today. She wrote: “God did it, history was made”.

Afronitaa, who joined DWP Academy, a popular dancing group at the age of 14 in 2018, recently announced her exit from the group.

Abigail, a 7-year-old deaf and dumb who emerged victorious in Season 14 of TV3’s Talented Kidz and Afronitaa have formed a strong board in the last few months. (Read Stage acting makes a complete actor, says Fiifi Coleman)

It is anticipated that the two will make great strides in the coming months and the latest news of auditioning for Britain Got Talent is certainly the start of great things to happen for the two.