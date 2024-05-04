Graphic Showbiz Logo

Actress Shan George cries out as fraudster allegedly clears her bank account
Veteran Nollywood veteran, Shan George has cried out to Nigerians for assistance following claims that fraudsters have allegedly cleared her bank account.

The Nollywood actress claimed someone named Cecilia wiped out the N3.6 million naira in her bank account.

In a video message shared via her Instagram account, earlier today, the movie star said she was now penniless and had nothing to feed her children.

She said the situation is worse because it is weekend and she can’t go to the bank to make a complaint.

“Nigerians please help me. Someone called Cecilia just cleared all the N3.6 million in my Zenith Bank account into her Opay. I’m now koboless. I have nothing to eat with my children

“The worst part is today is Saturday, I can’t go to the bank to complain,” Shan George lamented.

