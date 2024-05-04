Next article: Workers mark May Day in regions; Express concerns with placards

Ghana Health Service opens vacancies for 229 doctors and dentists

Zadok Kwame Gyesi May - 04 - 2024 , 12:48

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has opened its recruitment portal to employ 229 medical professionals, including 204 doctors and 25 dentists.

In a statement shared on its social media on Friday, May 3, 2024, the GHS encouraged newly qualified medical doctors who opted to work in its health facilities to visit any region of choice with vacancies and submit their documents including certificate of permanent registration from the Medical and Dental Council for placement.

Vacancies exist in all the 16 regions with the Ashanti and Greater Accra Regions topping the list with 30 and 25 vacancy slots respectively.

The statement indicated Friday, May 31, 2024, as the deadline for the submission of application.