Workers mark May Day in regions; Express concerns with placards

Daily Graphic May - 04 - 2024 , 12:26

Last Wednesday, workers across the country celebrated International Workers Day, also known as May Day, with parades at which they expressed their grievances on placards that were wielded during the march.

The workers were addressed by the regional general secretaries of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), as well as political heads (regional ministers) in the regions.

From Tamale in the Northern Region, Mohammed Fugu reports that it was a colourful and joyous occasion at the Jubilee Park, where workers from both government and private institutions had gathered.

The workers arrived as early as 6:30 a.m., danced and cheered themselves on till the end of the event.

They held placards, some of which read: "Don't touch our pension funds", "Political parties should stop posting posters on road safety signs, it is causing accidents", “Government should pay our outstanding supervision allowance four years to date" and "Mr President, teachers are suffering", among others.

The celebration was on the theme "The Role of Workers and Social Partners in Securing Peaceful Elections for National Development."

In his address, the Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Shaibu, congratulated the gallant workers for their hard work and dedication to the growth and development of the country.

Economy

He said the economy was hinged on the shoulders of workers, both in the formal and informal sectors.

He noted that the public sector was bedevilled with lateness, absenteeism, pilfering and laziness, which tendencies affected productivity in the sector.

While urging the various labour unions to impress upon their members to be more productive, Alhaji Shaibu assured them of the government's commitment to improving the working conditions of workers.

"Let us educate our family members, neighbours and co-workers not to allow themselves to be lured by unscrupulous people into practices that would undermine the integrity of the polls," Alhaji Shaibu admonished.

For her part, the Northern Regional Secretary of Trades Union Congress (TUC), Felicia Kraja, lamented that Ghanaian workers and their families were grappling with the high cost of living and inflation of over 25 per cent, a situation which was affecting their living conditions.

"It is regrettable that we experience dumsor again after all we went through in the past. The government must do something about it," she stated.

She also appealed to the government and all employers to improve the conditions of service for all workers, especially in the wake of the prevailing economic crisis.

Koforidua

From Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital, Haruna Yussif Wunpini reports that workers in the region, who were dressed mostly in the branded polo T-shirts of their respective unions, displayed placards bearing different inscriptions during the march past.

Some of the placards read: "Cocoa is Ghana and Ghana is cocoa", “Workers deserve better", “ECG has the men to build the economy of the country", "Say no to political interference", "Say no to privatisation of ECG”, and “GRIDCO is a transmitter, not a generator of power".

Others were: "We transmit what we receive", "Privatisation of the power sector, a risk to national security", "Power sector is a serious business, no politics" and "Digitisation is the future of our business”.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, who addressed the workers said workers in the region had a role to play to make the December 7 general elections free and peaceful.

Peaceful election

He said the majority of Ghanaians in the country were workers and that it behoved them to let peace prevail in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Mr Acheampong stated that elections represented a key moment for Ghanaians to use their voting power to reflect and select leaders to run the affairs of the country as well as into the future.

That, he indicated, could only be possible in an atmosphere of peace, stability, freedom, tolerance and respect for one another.

The regional minister reminded workers to be mindful that in difficult times, there was the tendency for some people who, for selfish interest, would take undue advantage of the situation to derail the hard-won reputation and recognition of the country as a beacon of democracy and stability in the sub-region, Africa and even the world.

He said the majority of workers who remained committed to democratic values and institutions must demonstrate resistance to moves by these adventurers and employ every legitimate means to protect the sanctity of the country's democracy.

Mr Acheampong commended workers in the region for working hard to improve the socio-economic conditions of the people.

The Eastern Regional Secretary of the TUC, Phyllis Agyemang, appealed to the government, ECG and other relevant stakeholders to stop the current power outages in the country.

She said the current ‘dumsor’ was affecting Ghanaians, especially the workers in the region because it was making it very difficult for them to do their work.

Mrs Agyemang thanked workers for their hard work and dedication to Ghana.

The leadership of organised labour rewarded workers who had distinguished themselves at their various places of work in the region.

Sunyani

Biiya Mukusah Ali reports from Sunyani, the Bono Regional capital, that hundreds of workers from the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions converged at the Sunyani Jubilee Park to commemorate this year's Workers' Day.

The event, hosted by the Bono Region, brought together various workers unions, associations and security services.

The workers were joined by the Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu-Banahene, and Bono East Regional Minister Kwasi Adu-Gyan.

Other dignitaries were the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, Ansu Kumi; Sunyani West MCE, Evans Kusi Boadum, and some regional commanders of the security agencies.

The workers held placards with inscriptions such as "Empty pockets can't develop nation", "Injustice against teachers is injustice against the nation", "Pay us our pension" and "Reverse the academic calendar to three terms".

Others were "Pay our Tier 2 to the fund managers", "Give us condition of service", "Treat teachers with dignity" and "Give us our responsibility allowance", among others.

Earlier, the workers embarked on a float through the principal streets of Sunyani.

Before the commencement of the programme, the workers recited the national pledge to demonstrate their patriotism and renewed their commitment to the development of the country.

Fourteen workers from the three regions received awards for their dedication and contributions towards their work and the development of the country.

Various speakers at the event urged workers to use the celebration to renew their commitment to the development of the country and promote peace before, during and after the December 2024 general elections.

Kumasi

From the Ashanti Region, Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor reports that workers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) boycotted the address of the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, during the May Day celebration in Kumasi.

The action of the workers was in retaliation to the minister for causing the arrest of one of their regional managers for cutting the power supply to the Kumasi Technical University.

When the minister was about to deliver the President’s address to workers, the ECG staff marched off the ground holding placards, one of which read ‘KsTU is not a security zone’.

They returned to join the rest of the workers after the minister had finished reading the speech.

The workers of ECG and the Regional Minister have, for some time now, been at loggerheads, with the latter refusing to heed the call by the former to apologise for causing the arrest of the Ashanti East Regional Manager of the ECG, Michael Wiafe, for disconnecting KsTU for nonpayment of its bill.

The minister claimed cutting power was a security threat to the region and thus reported Mr Wiafe to the police.

In his message, the Regional Minister, on behalf of the Regional Coordinating Council, commended workers in the region for their tireless indispensable efforts and diligence in work.

“For your hard work and cordial relationship, I say ayeeko to you all,” he said.

Some deserving workers were awarded certificates of merit for their outstanding performance.

Paga

From Paga in the Upper East Region, Gilbert Mawuli Agbey reports that hundreds of workers converged at the Paga Town Park in the Kassena Nankana West District to participate in the regional parade.

The workers from the various labour unions held placards with various inscriptions to press home their demands for better conditions of service, improved salaries due to the high cost of living and proper management of their pension funds.

Some hardworking workers were also rewarded for their commitment and dedication to duty.

The Regional Secretary, TUC, Scholastica Tagtir Dery, read a speech on behalf of the Secretary General of the TUC, Dr Anthony Yaw Baah.

Not oblivious

Addressing the workers, the Upper East Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, said the government was not oblivious to the challenges facing Ghanaian workers. She said the government was doing everything possible to improve the living conditions despite the global economic crises.

“We appreciate the efforts of the Ghanaian worker, hence our commitment to playing our part to better improve the general welfare and living conditions of workers in the country,” he said.

Touching on the theme, he charged the Electoral Commission to work closely with the political parties, civil society organisations and the electorate to avoid doubts about the legitimacy of the electoral process.

Ho parade

From the Ho Jubilee Park, Alberto Mario Noretti reports that contingents from various workers’ unions in the Volta Region took part in a parade.

The workers expressed their concerns on placards, some of which read: “We can manage ECG ourselves. Politicians, leave us alone”, “Tolls should be back for road development”, “Our take-home can’t take us home”, “Government, please employ more non-teaching staff” and

“Ashanti Regional Minister, you can’t intimidate anyone with your arrogance”.

Others read: “More taxes, better roads,” “Release our Tier 2 pension for investment”, “Abolish ex-gratia” and “Galamsey is killing our water bodies”.

The Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, urged the workers to recommit themselves to solidarity, consensus building, political tolerance and peace for a free and fair election later this year.

He assured that the concerns the workers expressed on the placards were noted, and would be forwarded to the appropriate authorities without delay.

The Volta Regional Chairman of the Trades Union Congress, Dan Sosoo, said the role of workers and their social partners in ensuring peaceful elections was crucial, and, therefore, urged them to renew their love for their country.

Prizes were awarded to outstanding workers.