Content creation pays well — Ameyaw Debrah, Juliana Amoateng

Gloria Apprey Life Apr - 24 - 2024 , 14:39

In recent months, some popular content creators, also known as social media influencers, have made claims of funding their lavish lifestyles through their online work.

They claim their online visibility has helped them rake in substantial earnings from promoting and endorsing brands across their various platforms through their videos, blogs and podcast posts.

Last week in Accra, The Mirror, interviewed two content creators, Ameyaw Kissi Debrah, a blogger and Juliana Amoateng, a beauty content creator.

According to them, it is indeed possible to live large, receive loads of free products and earn good money from content creation.

"Done right and with income reinvested wisely, content creation can be a lucrative path," remarked Mr Debrah, who has been in the industry since 2006. He shared his own experiences of once earning EUR 5,000 from a brand deal and enjoying sponsored trips around the world.

Mr Debrah reviewing a brand package

Ms Amoateng, who entered the scene in 2019, expressed her surprise at how some underestimated the power of social media. She highlighted how many brands now prioritised social media for marketing, creating opportunities for influencers like herself.

"I have collaborated with brands such as Vodafone now Telecel, Pepsodent, Geisha, a Korean skincare brand, and SoHer Ghana. My biggest paycheck came from the skincare brand and it was eye-opening," She said.

However, both influencers emphasised that behind the glitz and glamour, there were both positives and negatives to navigate, along with strategies for success.

Early beginnings of Ameyaw Debrah

Mr Debrah said he decided to pursue his passion full-time after gaining experience at Ovation Magazine and Ghanaweb.

He said he kick-started his journey with his website, ameyawdebrah.com, where he shared entertainment and general news, along with videos and pictures adding that, although social media was relatively new back then, he saw its potential and went all in.

Mr Debrah said his breakthrough moment came three years after when Vodafone Ghana featured him in an advertisement for Vodafone Icons, earning him about GH¢2,000 and a tablet, a significant sum at the time.

With over three million followers and subscribers across platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and LinkedIn, Mr Debrah said he now had a dedicated team managing his online presence.

He is a graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

Early beginning of Juliana Amoateng

For her part, Ms Amoateng, who holds a first and second degree in Project Management from the University of Education, Winneba and the University of Ghana Business School said she began her journey during the COVID-19 pandemic, about five years ago.

She said, "Content creation has allowed me to turn my hobby of taking care of my beauty needs into a career where I started with ‘Do It Yourself’ videos on YouTube, then expanded my reach to Instagram and TikTok.

Ms Amoateng films her content using quality equipment

In the early days, Ms Amoateng said she relied solely on her Huawei phone and natural light to create content. Through this process, she connected with like-minded individuals who shared her interests.

Now, she said she uses high-grade filming equipment which has contributed to her growth.

Today, she boasts over 610,000 subscribers and followers across YouTube, TikTok and Instagram.

Despite her success, she views content creation as a side hustle along with her formal job as a Senior Program Coordinator at a firm she preferred not to disclose.

Ms Amoateng makes money by reviewing products at a fee

Content creation strategies

Speaking on content creation strategies, both creators emphasised the importance of finding a niche, which could be comedy, food, beauty, entertainment, sports or arts.

They stressed the value of authenticity and being willing to share one's true self with the world.

"Consistency, dedication, reliability, and love for the job are also crucial," Ms Amoateng stressed.

“She disclosed her strategy of maintaining consistency by pre-shooting 10-15 videos over the weekend to be posted throughout the week.”

She added that posting once a day across all platforms and actively engaging with followers through comments were also part of her routine.

Moreover, the creators discussed the significance of brand partnerships, selling oneself, affiliate marketing, and sponsored content.

Ms Amoateng highlighted the benefits of collaborating with reputable brands, not only for financial stability but also for enhancing credibility as an influencer.

Mr Debrah, on the other hand, highlighted that understanding and mastering the algorithms of the different platforms would aid in gaining visibility fast.

He also recommended posting at least once a day, seeking inspiration from other creators in a niche and honesty, especially in product reviews.

Making money

“Mr Debrah said an influencer's earning potential depended on follower count, reach and negotiation skills. He advised influencers to negotiate for better pay if they knew their worth, citing his unwillingness to accept low-paying offers from big brands.”

Ms Amoateng loves to travel so she can create content

Currently, he said he charges between GH¢1,000 to GH¢ 5,000 per post on Instagram based on the brand and requirements.

Explaining how it was possible to gain good money through this, he gave a scenario.

“With my rate, imagine if I am working with about five to 10 brands and they are all paying different amounts, that could be more than GH¢10,000 on average in a month”.

He explained that if he should run a consecutive advertisement for a single brand on TV or a billboard, as well as being a brand ambassador, that could yield even bigger money besides other perks such as free products, vouchers and trips.

He also emphasised the importance of diversifying income by investing in other ventures and attributed most things he had been able to achieve including his business, Ameyaw Debrah Media to content creation.

Ms Amoateng echoed similar sentiments, stating her refusal to do free promotions except in special circumstances.

She advised investing in quality filming equipment, setting firm pricing, trusting God and considering a side job in addition.

Both creators acknowledged that growth varied for everyone, with some taking years to reach certain milestones while others achieved them much faster.

Downside to the field

On challenges, Ms Amoateng mentioned the pressure to consistently produce fresh and engaging content, which could become overwhelming.

Through content creation, Mr Debrah has been able to explore many destinations

She also pointed out the unpredictable nature of income, with some months being lucrative while others barely covered expenses.

For Mr Debrah, it was the reliability of electricity for charging devices and strong internet connectivity initially.

Now, he said he did not have so much of a challenge.