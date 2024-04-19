VIDEO: 'I’ve never taken a bribe, it will not even happen' - Alan Kyerematen

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Politics Apr - 19 - 2024 , 08:55

The Leader of the Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC), Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has stated that he has never been involved in corrupt activities during his political career.

In a television interview, the former Minister of Trade and Industry under the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) reiterated that he has never accepted bribes and emphasized that he would never engage in such behavior.

When questioned by the interviewer, he said, “If I say I’ve never been corrupt and I’ll never be corrupt, I’m not corrupt now, in all, it’s to say the matter speaks for itself. I’ve never taken a bribe, it will not even happen. How is it going to happen?”

Mr. Kyerematen, who also serves as the Founder and Leader of the Movement for Change (M4C), made these remarks during an interview on Accra-based television station, TV3.

He further expressed that for an African politician to openly declare that they have never participated in any corrupt activities should be sufficient proof. “I don’t want us to use all our time to talk about this but if a politician in Africa is able to say categorically with the full force of the energy that he has to say that I’ve never been corrupt, I’ll never be corrupt, what further testimony do you require?” Mr. Kyerematen stated.

