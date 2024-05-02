No more controversies, I’m tired of the negative tag- Joyce Dzidzor

Edith Mensah Showbiz News May - 02 - 2024 , 05:30

Former AIDS Ambassador and actress Joyce Dzidzor Mensah, who has often found herself entangled in controversies, says she is now determined to take that tag off her.

In a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, she was emphatic that she will no longer engage in social media ‘fights’ that could damage her image further but rather focus on her newfound path.

“There's time for everything. Time to play and time to get serious. I have been involved in a lot of controversies in the past but this is my new brand, a new beginning and I wouldn't go back into unnecessary squabbles anymore.

“I know what to put out there on social media and what to keep away from the public eye. People think they know me too well. Contrary to that, I am a rather reserved person and that is how it is going to be henceforth.”

Touching on her next project and collaboration with other Ghanaian musicians, Joyce said she is looking forward to releasing more songs because she has had a positive response to her latest release.

"My new song has been well accepted by Ghanaians and that has given me the energy to continue," she added.

Last month, Joyce Dzidzor released a song Tatata, which features the legendary Ivorian crooner Freddy Meiway, setting the tone for her ambitious music journey

She, however, tells Graphic Showbiz that she is eager to carve out her own unique identity in the industry. Preferring to be identified as an Afro musician with a hint of Francophone influence, she claims she’s not in competition with anyone.

Her priority now is honing her skills for live performances and organising her own concerts because she firmly believes that investing her energy in self-improvement rather than competing with established artistes will ultimately propel her into the spotlight effortlessly.

“My main focus in this music journey is to play live concerts both locally and internationally. I don't intend to limit myself to the Ghanaian music industry which is plagued with so much competition. I am not going to compete with anybody. I want to train hard and build myself for live performances,” she told Graphic Showbiz.