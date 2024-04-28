I’m ready for serious music – Joyce Dzidzor

Having already lent her vocals to seasoned musicians such as Gyedu Blay Ambolley, Amandzeba, Sherifa Gunu and Obiba Sly Collins as a backing vocalist, she is certain that the time is now for her to take centre stage with her own music.

How does she intend to start her serious business? Well, she tells Daily Graphic in an interview that she is drawing inspiration from her experience as a backing vocalist and she will equally leverage her established relationships within the industry to pave her way as a 'serious musician'.

Her latest single, Tatata, features the legendary Ivorian crooner Freddy Meiway, setting the tone for her ambitious music journey.

According to her, "the world should watch out. I am no longer hiding this amazing talent. It is all about me and how I can make strides in the music industry. I am ready for serious music business and, this time around, even depression can’t stop me. I will work hard to become a household name in the Ghanaian music industry.

“Moreover, my musical talent never died. I was just waiting for the right time to pursue professional music and this is the perfect timing for me after recovering from severe depression.”

Collaboration

Partnering with Meiway was a dream come true for her as she had longed for this moment, having found solace in his music during bouts of recurring depression and other mental health struggles over the years.

She added that his feature on her debut single Tatata, marked a crucial step towards establishing herself as a professional singer.

“This collaboration started about a year ago when I wrote the song and informed him about it. It wasn't that easy to finally get him on it because of his busy schedule but finally, when he made time, we did it. And this song has brought me so much joy.

“I am a lover of good music and Meiway, as a very good artiste, shares the same choice of music. This made it much easier to work with him. He is also my coach.

“I have so much respect for him. His music was a therapy for me when I was going through severe depression in 2019 in Hamburg and I tattooed him on my back to celebrate his achievements as an artiste for the past 35 years. Freddy will not just jump on any song no matter how big the artiste is so it was a dream come true for me when he finally said yes, even with his tight schedule.”

No competition

Joyce Dzidzor is eager to carve out her own unique identity in the industry. Preferring to be identified as an Afro musician with a hint of Francophone influence, she told the Daily Graphic she's not in competition with anyone.

Her priority now is honing her skills for live performances and organising her own concerts because she firmly believes that investing her energy in self-improvement rather than competing with established artistes will ultimately propel her into the spotlight effortlessly.

“My main focus in this music journey is to play live concerts both locally and internationally. I don't intend to limit myself to the Ghanaian music industry which is plagued with so much competition. I am not going to compete with anybody. I want to train hard and build myself for live performances,” she added.

A break away from controversies

Joyce, who has often found herself entangled in controversies, says she is now determined to take that tag off her.

She says she will no longer engage in social media ‘fights’ that could damage her image further but rather focus on her newfound path.

“There's time for everything. Time to play and time to get serious. I have been involved in a lot of controversies in the past but this is my new brand, a new beginning and I wouldn't go back into unnecessary squabbles anymore.

“I know what to put out there on social media and what to keep away from the public eye. People think they know me too well. Contrary to that, I am a rather reserved person and that is how it is going to be henceforth.”

Touching on her next project and collaboration with other Ghanaian musicians, Joyce said she is looking forward to releasing more songs because she has had a positive response to her latest release.

“My new song has been well accepted by Ghanaians and that has given me the energy to continue,” she added.