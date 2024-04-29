I destroyed my ex-boyfriend’s car, pilot uniforms for not marrying me– BBN star Yvonne

Former Big Brother Titans reality contestant, Yvonne Godwin has confessed to damaging her ex-boyfriend's car and pilot uniforms out of frustration over his reluctance to marry her.

During an appearance on the Cool FM programme, The Big Friday Show With Tach, Yvonne recounted the events that led to her destructive actions.

She explained that her ex-boyfriend, who was a pilot, had kept their relationship a secret, which deeply upset her.

Yvonne expressed her dismay at being hidden away, stating, "One day I confronted him, I told him, ‘You’re hiding something. It’s either you’re married somewhere or… Because why are you hiding me?’"

The reality star further revealed that when she confronted him about the secrecy surrounding their relationship, he cited his elder sister's unmarried status as a reason for not committing to her. This explanation only fueled Yvonne's anger.

In a fit of rage, Yvonne admitted to causing damage to her ex-boyfriend's property. She confessed, "I caused trouble; I burst his tires, smashed his windscreen, he was a pilot so I poured Jik on all his uniforms. Youthful exuberance. I was young."

Despite her destructive actions, Yvonne clarified that her ex-boyfriend was not married but simply lacked the seriousness she desired in their relationship. His excuse of waiting for his sister's marriage before committing to her was incomprehensible to her.

“He wasn’t married. He just wasn’t as serious as I was. He wasn’t ready to show me. And his excuse was, ‘You know my elder sister is not yet married.’ He said he wanted his sister to get married first. It didn’t make sense to me.”