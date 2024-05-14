Next article: Short but sweet! Guru’s performance at TGMA Xperience Concert

Actress Jackie Appiah meets Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

May - 14 - 2024

Renowned Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah was part of the dignitaries who met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the royal couple’s three day visit to Nigeria over the weekend.

Jackie Appiah shared the pleasant moment of her meeting with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Delborough Hotel in Lagos, Nigeria on her Instagram page yesterday.

She wrote, “It was an honor to meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Lagos, Nigeria over the weekend. They are incredibly lovely people(sic)”.

In an earlier picture of her and Prince Harry, she said, “Royalty called, and I answered!!! A day out with Prince Harry and Megan Markel; Duke and Duchess of Sussex at @thedelborough”.

In the video, the Perfect Picture actress was seen having a conversation with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

A number of Ghanaian celebrities commented under the post.

Media personality, Berla Mundi wrote, “You looked absolutely gracious. Thank you for representing Ghana so beautifully 😍 ❤️”

Actor James Gardiner had this to say, “Jackie now that she’s your friend, let’s take her to our fufu joint. Her life will never be the same!”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex landed in Nigeria on Friday, May 10, launching a three-day private visit to the West African nation, where they met with wounded soldiers and visited local charities.

The Sussexes visited Nigeria as “part of the Invictus community,” Air Vice-Marshal Abidemi Marquis, director of sports for the Nigerian Defence Headquarters, said during a media briefing.

Their first engagement was an event hosted at a school in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, where Meghan told students: “I see myself in all of you.”

The Prince launched the Invictus Games in 2014 - a sports event for military personnel wounded in action.

Last year, Nigeria debuted at Prince Harry’s Invictus Games, winning gold and bronze medals and becoming the first African country to participate in the event.

Following the event in Dusseldorf, Germany, Nigeria’s Defence Minister, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar expressed interest in hosting the games.