What I saw in the spirit has become a reality- Stevie Wonder on becoming a Ghanaian citizen

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News May - 14 - 2024 , 14:31

Renowned American singer-songwriter, Stevie Wonder has expressed his deepest connection of becoming a Ghanaian citizen, noting his excitement about having his dream become a reality.

The multiple Grammy award winner made headlines on Monday, May 13 when he officially became a Ghanaian citizen after taking the Oath of Allegiance and receiving his Certificate of Citizenship at a ceremony held at the Jubilee House.

The event marks Stevie Wonder's official integration into Ghanaian society, after decades expressing the innate desire to be Ghanaian. (Related article VIDEO: Stevie Wonder is officially a Ghanaian citizen)

Speaking at a press conference held at the African Regent Hotel and organised by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) in Accra yesterday, the astute singer who has blessed the world with songs such as "You Are the Sunshine of My Life" and "I Just Called to Say I Love You” said he was happy that what he saw in the spirit of being Ghanaian has become a reality.

“As I remember as a little child boy when I was growing up, I listened to the music of Africa, wondering where Africa was and having a connection.

“Hearing the music of Miriam Makeeba, hearing the music of all the different people, emulating the sound of their voices, saying words that didn't make any sense to me but I just loved the sound of it and I have always loved to connect back home.

“I’m so happy to be a citizen of Ghana because I love the people and its culture. Even though I wanted this, I didn’t know where and how but I’m happy what I saw in my spirit has become a reality,” he said.

Stevie mentioned that he takes a lot of inspiration from Martin Lutherking Jnr for championing for the equal rights and privileges of Black in America and intends to use his new status as a Ghanaian citizen to champion for oneness among people of Black descent across the world.

“The dream that I knew would happen in reality, I didn’t know when or how, but no different than I knew that the King holiday in the United States celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jnr’s birthday is a national holiday.

“As a little boy at five years old and six years old when I heard about this man who was going around trying to make life better for blacks and wanting for the rights for all people to be recognised and respected equally.

“My goal is to bring people together at a time when there is division in the world to give voice to the voiceless and peace in the world,” he noted.

A board member of GTA presenting The Bridge Builders Award to Stevie's son who took it on his behalf. Seated is Stevie Wonder flanked by his wife(left) and actress Akosua Busia.

Dinner

Yesterday, May 13, marked the 74 birthday of Stevie Wonder and his youngest son and a dinner was held at the Labadi Beach Hotel later in the evening in his honour.

Even though he had earlier cut a cake at the Jubilee house, Stevie and his son cut another cake, supported by members of the Diasporan community and some board members of Ghana Tourism Authority.

The dinner had in attendance veteran musicians, Kojo Antwi and Reggie Rockstone.

Award

He was also presented with The Bridge Builders Award by the Diaspora Africa Forum. The Bridge Builders Award recognises, honours and appreciates key personalities and individuals who have contributed to bridging the gap between Africa and the Diaspora.

In an earlier presentation, the Chief Executive Officer of GTA, Akwasi Agyeman said his outfit was honoured to Stevie Wonder and his family who joined him on the trip to Ghana.

Members of the Diaspora Africa Forum were particularly grateful to Ghana for granting Stevie Wonder’s wish of connecting with Africa and the spiritual connection of what freedom means to them.