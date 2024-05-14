Featured

UAJ training: Journalists advised to champion African narrative

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson May - 14 - 2024 , 07:48

Eighteen journalists from eight African countries have completed a three-week training programme in Egypt with a charge on them to promote the African narrative to boost development and cooperation on the continent.

The training programme which was the 58th edition was organised by the Union of African Journalists (UAJ) in partnership with the Supreme Council for Media Regulations (SCMR) of Egypt.

Present at the closing ceremony was the General Secretary of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Edmund Kofi Yeboah.

Speaking at ceremony held at the National Radio and Television House in Cairo, Egypt, the Deputy President of the SCMR, Saleh El Salhi, said journalists on the continent must use their influence to promote peace, development and unity not only in their respective countries, but among other countries.

Again, he said journalists must collaborate to push the African agenda to amplify the voice of Africa on issues, and the role the continent plays in combating global challenges.

According to him, journalists have a crucial role to ensure that Africans do not become consumers of other ideals to the detriment of African values

“Africa is a continent of great civilization, culture, innovation and therefore as journalists, we have a duty to propagate African values. We must be proud of our continent and promote it, “he said.

Training programme

The UAJ training programme is organised twice annually to build the capacity of young African journalists in diverse fields of the media, as well as other areas

It also provides a platform for journalists to interact, and learn from each other on how best to use their work to contribute positively to the development of Africa.

More than 2,000 journalists have so far been trained since the inception.

The 58th edition attracted participants from Ghana, Nigeria, Tanzania, Congo Brazzaville, Chad, Nigeria, Morocco and Egypt.

Topics treated included media and artificial intelligence, science journalism; media research news organisations business models, social media and fake news, freedom of the press in the era of conflicts, political and economic empowerment of African women, intra-Africa trade, cyber security and terrorism

The participants also attended a workshop at the prestigious American University in Cairo (AUC), and also interacted with some media organisations in Egypt.

The participants further visited famous tourist sites in Egypt such as the Great Pyramids and Sphinx of Giza, the Citadel of Saladin, the Cairo Religious Complex, the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization and the Library of Alexandria.

Service

Mr Yeboah reminded the participants about the purpose of journalism, which was to serve people and not to create confusion and anarchy.

“The purpose of our calling is to serve people and not to become tools for others to destroy society,” he said.

Sunday Ehigiator, from Nigeria, who spoke on behalf of the participants, thanked the UAJ, the SCMR and the Egyptian Government for organising the training programme, which he said did not only build the capacity of the participants, but also allowed them to have a better insight on the need to promote unity and cooperation on the continent.



Writer’s email: [email protected]