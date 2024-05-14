Next article: Only those who play ‘fools’ stay married – Comedian Real Warri Pikin

Reality show, GH Queens ‘saves’ Ghana at AMVCA24

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News May - 14 - 2024 , 12:35

Television series “GH Queens” saved Ghana at the10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) when it won the Best Unscripted Series at the ceremony held at the Eko Suites Hotel, Lagos, Nigeria last Saturday.

GH Queens beat a tough competition with “The Real Housewives of Lagos”, “Nightlife in Lasgidi”, and “LOL Naija” to emerge winners.

The series which was produced by Ayabea Darko(bzdrko) follows the daily lives of social media influencers, Efia Odo, Mona 4 Real, Michy Diamond, and Cookie as they navigate fame in the bustling world of Ghanaian showbiz, and captures the eyes and hearts of reality show lovers in Ghana and beyond through its raw unfiltered storytelling.

The director, Ayabea Darko

Since the airing of Season 2 in 2023, it has captivated audiences with its compelling storytelling, authentic portrayals, and vibrant cultural representation. Set against the backdrop of Ghana’s rich heritage and contemporary society, the show offered viewers a glimpse into the lives of its diverse cast as they navigated personal and professional challenges on their quest for success and self-discovery.

Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) is an award show presented by MultiChoice recognizing outstanding performances in television, film, entertainment, and digital content creation throughout Nollywood and the entire African continent.

Breath of Life was the biggest winner on the night grabbing Best Lead Actor (Wale Ojo), Best Supporting Actor (Ademola Adedoyin), Best Supporting Actress (Genoveva Umeh), Trailblazer Award (Chimezie Imoh), Best Director (BB Sasore) and Best Film.

Nigerian actress Kehinde Bankole won Best Lead actress for her role in Adire.