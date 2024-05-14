Featured

MP alleges exploitation of students through admission forms in Ghana - Proposes legislation solution

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse May - 14 - 2024 , 13:52

A Member of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, has called for a legislation that would ensure that tertiary institutions put out the same number of admission forms as the available spaces within the institutions.

According to him, most tertiary institutions are making money by preying on the desperation of prospective students to further their educations by selling more admission forms than available vacancies in the institution.

“You know you have about 1,200 slots available, yet you sell over 20,000 admission forms. It’s exploitation. We must find a way to stop this... in other jurisdictions they don’t do that,” he said at PAC session in Takoradi in the Western Region.

Mr Mohammed, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, further intimated that the schools had formed a syndicate bound by this common practice.



“I see it as a syndicate for educational institutions to exploit desperate and frustrated young people who are looking for the opportunity to be admitted into an institution,” he said

“This ought to stop. And we must find a way, as the people’s representatives, in our report to legislate to ensure that the institutions do not have a carte blanche where they think they must make money from desperate students who want to be admitted into such institutions,” he stressed.