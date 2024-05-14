Ghana, Egypt to renew ties

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson, CAIRO May - 14 - 2024 , 08:02

Ghana and Egypt are to renew a cooperation agreement to further deepen the long-lasting ties between the two countries.

Known as the Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation, the agreement would strengthen the diplomatic relationship between the two countries and also serve as a foundation for enhanced cooperation on issues such as trade, labour exchange and investment.

Ghana’s Ambassador to Egypt, Lt General Obed Boamah Akwa (retd), made this known during an interaction with some Ghanaian journalists who participated in a training programme organised by the Union of African Journalists (UAJ), in partnership with the Supreme Council for Media Regulations of Egypt in that country.

Objectives

The ambassador said the agreement would ensure that the relationship between the two countries moved to new arenas of mutual benefit to both countries.

“The agreement will strengthen our diplomatic relations. But you know, these days, diplomacy goes beyond just mere engagement; there is the economic side of diplomacy and other aspects which are key to the mutual interest of both countries,” the ambassador added.

Other areas are trade and investment, security, tourism, agriculture, health, manufacturing and construction.

“Security is very critical and we want to deepen cooperation on that. Egypt is quite strong in that area, in terms of anti-terrorism operations and maritime security.

“And in agriculture, Egypt also has lots of expertise, particularly in irrigation and greenhouse agriculture,” he added.

The ambassador mentioned the rest as pharmaceuticals, construction and infrastructure development.

“I am sure you have also seen the quality of roads, bridges and the rail system in Egypt so these are areas that we are working to further enhance collaboration,” he added.



Historical ties

Lt General Akwa said the historical ties of Ghana and Egypt dated back to the friendship and working relationship between President Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah and the then Egyptian leader and statesman, President Gamal Abdel Nasser.

Egypt, he said, was one of the first countries to recognise Ghana as a sovereign state after the latter gained independence on March 6, 1957.

The ambassador said based on the strong relations between the two countries, Nkrumah and Nasser were instrumental in the formation and realisation of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) in 1963.

“Interestingly, this year marks 60 years when the second OAU conference was held. The first one was in 1963 in Addis Ababa, when the Charter was signed, and the second was held here in Cairo on July 18, 1964. So this is a very historic year, and we as African ambassadors will celebrate the day,” he said.

Ambassador Akwa further said the relationship between Ghana and Egypt was taken to another height when President Kwame Nkrumah married an Egyptian, Fathia Halim.

Writer’s email: [email protected]