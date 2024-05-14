Ghana School of Law SRC pays fees for 90 students

Graphic.com.gh Education May - 14 - 2024 , 10:33

The Students’ Representative Council (SRC) of the Ghana School of Law (GSL) has provided financial support to cover school and examination fees for 90 students as a gesture to help ease the financial burden and ensure that no student was left behind in their academic journey.

As the academic year progresses and final exams approach, many students have been grappling with raising the needed funds for fees.

Dubbed the Onuado Scholarship Fund, an initiative and a campaign promise of the current SRC President, Gertrude Emefa Donkor, the project has been welcomed by the student body.

"As Executive Council of the SRC, we are honoured to support our colleagues in their academic pursuits," Gertrude Emefa Donkor said.

“We believe that every student deserves the opportunity to succeed, and we are committed to doing everything in our power to remove financial barriers to education and empower ourselves to focus on our studies,” she added.

The gesture has been met with gratitude and appreciation from students who now have the opportunity to focus on their studies with renewed determination and confidence.

“The scholarship is very timely. Many of us were wondering how we were going to overcome this challenge. For me, this is not just a financial assistance, it is a demonstration of the commitment of the SRC Executives to our success and a belief in our potential to achieve greatness,” Justice Owusu, a beneficiary of the fund said.