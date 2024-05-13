Prof. Mawutor appointed UPSA’s VC

Diana Mensah Education May - 13 - 2024 , 09:26

The Governing Council of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, has appointed Prof. John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor, as the third Vice-Chancellor of the university.

Advertisement

Prof. Mawutor’s appointment, announced via a circular signed by the Registrar of the university, Lorraine Gyan, and dated Monday, May 6, 2024, takes effect from January 1, 2025.

He will take over from Prof. Abednego F.O. Amartey, whose tenure ends on December 31, 2024, after presiding over an eight-year tenure. Prof. Mawutor is a professor of Finance and a Chartered Accountant, with a membership in the Institute of Chartered Accountants.

Previous roles

He is currently the Pro Vice-Chancellor of the UPSA, responsible for the day-to-day control and administration of academic affairs. The Registrar’s circular said as Pro Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mawutor, “Has promoted the development, diversification and effective delivery of current and new programmes to address emerging national issues, supervised UPSA’s quality assurance initiatives and streamlined academic processes to enhance efficiency and eliminate redundancies.

“Under the direction of the Vice-Chancellor, he has also spearheaded faculty-centric and student-centred projects to further enrich the teaching and learning process,” it added. Prof. Mawutor is an experienced professional and academic and comes to his role with more than 20 years of experience in academia and industry.

He has held various positions at the UPSA, serving in increasingly responsible roles, culminating in executive-level roles. He has served as Programme Coordinator of various academic programmes and Vice-Dean, and in 2016, he was appointed as Dean of the School of Graduate Studies, a position he held until 2022.

As Dean, he is credited with the exponential growth of UPSA’s graduate programmes, both in student population and programme offerings. Prof. Mawutor began his career in the higher education sector as a lecturer at the UPSA in 2008.

Since then, he has risen through the ranks, serving as Programme Coordinator of several graduate school programmes. He was promoted to Senior Lecturer in 2014 and became Associate Professor in 2021.

Prof. Mawutor has also served as Vice-Dean of the School of Graduate Studies.

Committees

Prof. Mawutor currently serves as Chairman of several UPSA statutory committees, including the Timetable Committee, Academic Audit and Review Committee, Academic Prizes Committee and Library Committee.

He has broad research interests in Accounting and Finance and has published more than 50 refereed articles in that field. Additionally, he has presented more than 20 conference papers and written several books on financial planning.

He has served on several national committees and boards, including the Coastal Development Authority, and Abokobi Area Rural Bank where he served as Vice-Chairman. He has also served on the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund).

He is also an Elder of the Church of Pentecost, La area, Kokomlemle Assembly. An avid Hearts of Oak fan, Prof. Mawutor is married with children.