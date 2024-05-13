Featured

How Otumfuo Osei Tutu II celebrated Akwasidae to climax silver jubilee

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor May - 13 - 2024 , 08:59

People from all walks of life yesterday thronged the Dwabrim (durbar ground) of the Manhyia Palace for the grand durbar to climax the 25th anniversary of the enstoolment of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The occasion, which coincided with the third Akwasidae on the Akan calendar, was marked with pomp and circumstance and a display of rich Asante culture. The rich Asante kente dominated the occasion.

Dignitaries from far and near came bearing gifts to pay homage to the Asantehene on the occasion of his silver jubilee celebration. There were delegations from Cote d’Ivoire, Niger, Nigeria, South Africa, Togo, Morocco and Trinidad and Tobago.

Ga delegation

The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, who had been in the region for the past one week to support the Asantehene, brought the largest contingent, which comprised warriors, queenmothers, sub-chiefs and traditional priests.

There was also a delegation from the Anlo State led by the Awomefia, Togbui Sri III. It was a display of culture and tradition as all the chiefs from outside the Asante kingdom brought gifts peculiar to their region.

Political parties

The political parties were also prominent in the celebration as both the ruling New Patriotic Party and the opposition National Democratic Congress represented in their numbers. The NDC delegation was led by its national Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, with the running mate of the presidential candidate of the party, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, and other notable party functionaries, including the Regional Chairman, Augustus Nana Kwasi; the National First Vice-Chairman, Samuel Sarpong; former Attorney-General, Betty Mould-Iddrisu, and former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, Alex Mould.

The NPP was represented by the National Chairman, Stephen Ayensu Ntim; the General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua; the National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, and a host of Members of Parliament and Ministers of State.

A former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, who now leads the Movement for Change, and Nana Kwame Bediako of the New Force were also present.

Address

The Asantehene called on the political parties and Ghanaians in general to be alert and not to take anything for granted as the country geared up for another elections. He said there was the need for the country to be alert and to avoid anything that had the potential to derail the democratic process.

He said the people needed the right environment to make informed choices in the interest of the nation. Addressing the public at the durbar of chiefs and people, Otumfuo observed that after all the past experiences of the country, he remained optimistic that “our democracy is safe”.

He said that notwithstanding, “we need to remind ourselves that we cannot take things for granted. We must be alert to avoid anything that has the potential to derail the electoral process”.

The Asantehene paid tribute to Corporate Ghana for their partnership in the quest to develop the country. He said although Ghanaians held the government accountable for the development of the nation, “in reality, it is Corporate Ghana we look up to for real development.”

“Your success is what would create the jobs that our people need, and generate the wealth we need. That is why we will always prioritise support for your endeavour to overcome obstacles in your path and create an environment conducive for your success,” he said.

The Asantehene also thanked all Ghanaians and visiting dignitaries for honouring him with their presence and presents.

Leadership

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, commended the Asantehene for his exemplary leadership, saying for the past 25 years, he had served as a symbol of unity, progress and tradition of the Asante kingdom and, indeed, for the entire nation.

He said through his educational fund, he provided scholarships to millions of Ghanaians and supported the fight against HIV, and strengthened the chieftaincy institution in the Ashanti Region by containing the chieftaincy-related disputes.

“Perhaps, what sets Otumfuo apart is his tireless advocacy for peace, reconciliation and national cohesion. “He has been a steadfast voice for unity and understanding, both within Asanteman and beyond.

His effort to promote dialogue and bridge divides, has earned him widespread acclaim and admiration, making him a revered figure not only in Ghana but across the globe,” he said.