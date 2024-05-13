3i summit opens in Accra today

Daily Graphic May - 13 - 2024 , 09:08

The 3i Africa Summit, which seeks to generate greater momentum and traction for Africa’s digital finance agenda, is set to begin today at the Accra International Conference Centre for the next three days.

The summit intends to cause finance, policy and technology to meet at the crossroads. In the face of higher-than-projected registration characterised by a subsequent turnout of over 4,000 participants, which is well above the initial target of 2,500, the organisers — the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Development Bank Ghana (DBG) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) through its subsidiary, Elevandi — remain poised to deliver to promise.

Over the three days, the participants will benefit from a multimodal forum for policy discussions, international intellectual resource alignment, entrepreneurial pursuits and investment networking.

It is expected to foster important conversations and strategic alliances to nurture the flourishing African digital economy and fintech sector. The summit will support the development of creative solutions specifically made to handle Africa's unique problems in order for the continent to take advantage of its wealth of prospects.

The 3i Africa Summit brings together key players in the financial, investment, policy-regulatory and the digital technology domains on the continent. These include three Heads of State, 10 Governors of central banks within and outside Africa, including the Bank of Ghana’s Dr Ernest Addison, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Dr Olayemi Michael Cardoso, and the National Bank of Rwanda’s John Rwangombwa.

In addition, there are over 150 Chief Executives and Senior Executives of fintechs and financial institutions across the globe, including the CEO of MTN Group Fintech, Serigne Dioum; the CEO of Africa Fintech Network, Dr Patrich Saidu Contech; the CEO of Proxtera, Saurav Bhattacharya; Strategic Advisor, DigitalEuro Association, and Co-Founder and CFO, Tradelite Solutions, Conrad Kraft; the President of Qenta Inc., Mariame MacIntosh Robinson, and the Chief Fintech Officer at MAS, Sopnendu Mohanty.

Sessions

Over the three days, the participants will engage in over 15 sessions, with speakers and discussants contributing to over 60 topics aimed at finding the pathways that deliver the most traction in the drive to generate momentum and achieve progress in line with the summit’s theme: “Unleashing Africa’s Fintech and Digital economic potential”.

The series of sessions include “the Capital meets Policy Dialogue”, “Opening; Main Stage” on Day One with “Main Stage – Africa”, “Fintech for inclusion forum”, “3i Africa Dialogues on Digital Assets”, “Founders’ Peak”, “the Deal Zone”, “Women in Tech Conference”, “Agriculture and Fintech Forum” and “Roundtable” on the second day.

The third and final day offers “Smart SMEs and Digital Skills Forum”, “Digital Public Infrastructure”, “ESG Forum”, “Financing businesses, Accelerating Trade; Universal Trusted Credentials” and “Main Stage – Global”.

Topics

The topics for the three days will engender a dissection of the issues in order to bring to the fore solutions, ideas and channels to deliver the much-needed progress on the fintech front.

These include “Interoperability of data; Digitalising intra-Africa Trade”, “State of Fintech; Africa”, “Africa’s Digital Economic Policy; Incentives, Infrastructure, Financing and Regulations”, “Skilling up, Stepping up; Building Africa’s workforce with women and youth at the forefront”, “Sheconomics; Building a financial future for women with fintech”, “Seeding Innovation; The convergence of agriculture and fintech in Africa”, “Integrating fintech to de-risk agriculture value-chains in Africa”, “Africa’s Digital Renaissance; Unlocking talent and digital skills for the future of finance”, “Empowering SMEs; Closing the skills gap with practical education”, “the Holistic Advantage of Digital + ESG; The winning formula for modern SMEs”, “Financing Digital Infrastructure; Financing Strategies for African Digital Public Infrastructure (DPIs)”, “Transition to our future; Green Fintech – ESG Solutions for businesses and individuals”, “Empowering Africa’s MSMEs; The game-changing impact of the Universal Trusted Credentials Framework in plugging the SMEs’ Finance Gap” and “Fintech and the creative arts economy”.

The discussions, views and solutions for the three days will be packaged as recommendations, collaborative deals, progressive policies and projects to enable the unleashing of Africa’s fintech and economic potential.

This will be shared with the rich assemblage of leaders in the finance, policy and digital technology space for implementation.