How probiotics promote better gut health, mental well-being

Akua Serwaa Sarpong & Dr Frank Atta Ekow Hayford Opinion May - 13 - 2024 , 09:13

In the bustling landscape of health and wellness, there is a quiet revolution happening within our bodies, hidden in the depths of our gastrointestinal tract.

It is a world teeming with trillions of microbes, collectively known as the gut microbiome. These microbes hold the key to not just digestive health but also mental well-being. At the forefront of this revolution are probiotics, the tiny microorganisms that are reshaping our understanding of the gut-brain connection and offering new avenues for improving overall health.

What are probiotics?

For those unfamiliar, probiotics are live microorganisms that, when consumed as part of food products in adequate amounts, bestow health benefits to the host. Think of them as the friendly soldiers in your gut army, working tirelessly to keep the peace and maintain harmony within your body. While they primarily belong to a group of bacteria such as Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium, there are other strains with probiotic properties as well.

Gut microbiome: Key in health

Our gut microbiome is not just a random assortment of bacteria; it is a dynamic ecosystem that influences everything from digestion to immune function and even mental health.

Studies have shown that a diverse and balanced gut microbiome is essential for overall well-being. It helps with nutrient absorption, synthesises vitamins, and plays an important role in regulating our immune system.

Gut-brain connection

But perhaps the most fascinating aspect of the gut microbiome is its connection to the brain known as the gut-brain axis. Think of it as a two-way street where signals travel back and forth, influencing both your gut health and your mental state. When the balance of bacteria in your gut is disrupted, it can affect your mood, stress levels, and even cognitive function.

Probiotics: Guardian

Recent studies have shed light on the remarkable impact of probiotics on both the gut microbiome and mental health. These tiny organisms do not just populate the gut; they actively modulate its composition, promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria and inhibiting the overgrowth of harmful pathogens.

By introducing beneficial bacteria into your gut, probiotics can help restore balance and harmony to your microbiome. This, in turn, can have a positive impact on mood regulation, stress response and overall mental health.

Science behind magic

Probiotics work their magic through a variety of mechanisms. They help to improve gut barrier function, regulate immune responses, and even produce bioactive compounds like short-chain fatty acids, which have been linked to neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory effects.

By influencing neurotransmitter production and inflammation, probiotics can help regulate mood and reduce symptoms of anxiety, depression, schizophrenia and other mental health challenges.

Probiotics into life

Incorporating probiotics into your daily routine does not have to be complicated. They can be found in fermented foods such as yogurt or as a supplement such as FemProbio, Probiotic-10+inulin etc.

Whether you prefer to get your probiotics from food or supplements, adding probiotics to your diet could be a simple yet effective way to support your gut health and promote a happier, healthier mind.

Additionally, consider infusing probiotics into our local foods such as ‘fura’, ‘wagashi’, ‘brukina’, and more. For instance, fura can be enhanced with probiotic-rich yogurt during the fermentation process or adding probiotic-rich yogurt to the fresh milk during brukina preparation.

These creative additions will not only boost the nutritional value of our favourite local dishes but also offer an affordable way to enjoy the benefits of probiotics.

Future

As our understanding of the gut microbiome and its role in mental health continues to evolve, so too will the potential applications of probiotics. From managing conditions such as anxiety and depression to exploring new avenues for treatment, the future looks bright for these tiny but mighty microorganisms. Consult a dietitian near you, if you want to know how to incorporate probiotic in your daily meal plan.

In conclusion, the relationship between gut health and mental well-being is a complex and fascinating one. While there is still much to learn, emerging research suggests that probiotics could hold the key to unlocking better gut health and improved mood.

So why not give your gut a little extra love and see how it impacts your mind? After all, a happier gut might just mean a happier you.

The writers are with the Department of Dietetics,

School of Biomedical and Allied Health Sciences,

College of Health Sciences,

University of Ghana.

E-mails: [email protected] & [email protected]