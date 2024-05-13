Featured

See how much Tacha spent on AMVCAs outfit; ‘It’s the most expensive’ for the night!

Edith Mensah Showbiz News May - 13 - 2024 , 11:10

Big Brother Naija star Natacha Anita Akide, popularly known as Tacha, says her outfit at the 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) held at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos was the most expensive thing outfit have happened to the event.

Advertisement

The reality star and media personality revealed that her three-piece ensemble for the event was the most expensive she has ever worn, boasting a staggering price tag of $100,000 (approximately 145,285,000.00 million naira).

For this year’s AMVCA, Tacha dazzled in an all-white stoned dress featuring a floating bust design on her shoulders, exquisitely complemented by a flowing cape and a matching bust handbag.

The star-studded affair on Saturday, May 11, 2024, witnessed a parade of celebrities from across Africa showcasing their sartorial splendor.

Among them, former Miss Nigeria Beauty Etsanyi Tukura stood out, clinching the Best Dressed Female Award for the second consecutive year.

However, it was Tacha's jaw-dropping revelation about the cost of her attire that captured the spotlight.

In an interview with content creator Timi Agbaje, Tacha candidly disclosed the hefty price tag of her outfit, responding confidently to the inquiry about her attire's cost. "It’s $100,000 or nothing, bro," she affirmed.

Among the biggest wins for the awards night was ‘Breath of Life’ emerging as the biggest winner at the 10th AMVCA, taking home six awards, including Best Movie, Best Director (BB Sasore), Best Lead Actor (Wale Ojo), Best Supporting Actor (Ademola Adedoyin), Best Supporting Actress (Genoveva Umeh), and Trailblazer (Chimezie Imo).

Surprisingly, Funke Akindele's groundbreaking film, ‘A Tribe Called Judah,’ was overlooked despite its record-breaking success.

Despite earning five nominations, ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ ultimately lost in all categories, a notable outcome given its achievement as the first Nigerian movie to gross over N1 billion in cinemas last December.