Featured

Prempeh I International Airport, befitting tribute to legacy - As President renames Kumasi Airport

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor May - 13 - 2024 , 09:35

The second phase of the Kumasi International Airport, now known as the Prempeh I International Airport, has been commissioned.

Advertisement

It brings to three the number of international airports in the country, after Accra and Tamale, and it would be fully operational by June this year. The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, together with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, last Friday, commissioned the airport.

The two were joined by the visiting Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Keith Christopher Rowley, and the Minister of Transportation, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, to cut the tape to commission the terminal.

Milestones

Speaking at the commissioning, President Akufo-Addo said it marked a significant milestone in the development of the country as it was a further testament of his government’s commitment to enhance the country's infrastructure to meet the growing needs of the people and to position Ghana as a symbol of progress and prosperity on the African continent.

“With the commissioning of Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi, we embark on a new chapter in our nation's journey towards progress and prosperity. Let's work hand in hand to build a future that is bright, prosperous and full of promise for generations to come,” he said.

The President said the convention of events marking the 25th anniversary of the enstoolment of Otumfuo and the commissioning of the terminal were not by coincidence. “It is a fitting tribute to the rich cultural heritage and historic legacy of the Ashanti kingdom.

As we celebrate the progress and the modernisation of our infrastructure, we also pay homage to the traditional leadership that has been instrumental in shaping the identity and character of our nation,” he said.

Rationale of the naming

President Akufo-Addo said the transformation of the Kumasi Airport into Prempeh I International Airport, “represents more than just bricks and mortar. It embodies the state of innovation, excellence and collaboration that defines the Ghanaian people”.

He further stated that the 14th Asantehene played a pivotal role in the consolidation of the Ashanti Kingdom during his reign in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, also a tenure that was marked with challenges, including colonial encroachment and internal strife, “but his leadership and vision were instrumental in shaping the destiny of the Ashanti people”.

One of his notable achievements, the President mentioned, was his effort to modernise and centralise the administration of the Asante kingdom. That, the President said, helped to strengthen the power and authority of the Asantehene and his council of chiefs, which eventually helped in streamlining governance and enhancing the king's ability to respond to external threats and internal challenges.

“Prempeh I is revered as the symbol of Asante pride, independence and sovereignty, and today through this ceremony, we are paying tribute to his legacy,” President Akufo-Addo stated.

Benefits

The President said the newly commissioned terminal would bring relief to many travellers and businesses in Ashanti and beyond who would have travelled to Accra to board international flights.

“The airport would now serve as an important gateway, forging stronger economic ties, supporting international trade, tourism and promoting cultural exchanges,” he said.

Operational

The Minister of Transportation, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, paid tribute to his predecessors, and said the commissioning of the terminal with its ancillary facilities such as the radar and the control tower “does not mark the end of the work.

“We would commence full commercial operations at the terminal after completion of the operational readiness and airport transfer by the end of June,” he explained. That would enable the ministry and the operators of the facility to identify any issue that may arise, Mr Asiamah added.

“I, therefore, want to use this opportunity to entreat the contractor and the consultant that when such issues are brought to their attention, they should promptly address them,” he said.

Currently, works were still progressing on the taxing and runway extensions, which are expected to be completed between August and September.

Gateway

The Transport Minister said the aviation sector was showing resilience and consistent drive as a result of the government’s continuous support for the industry. He said statistics from the sector showed that both domestic and international passenger numbers had shown strong growth, “with domestic passenger numbers exceeding post COVID-19 conditions by 23.4 per cent as of the year ending 2023. This is indeed a historic performance that underscores the strong government support that our air transport sector enjoys”

Mr Asiamah said the new airport would ultimately serve as the gateway that would serve as the driver for economic development, strengthening international relationships and “inspire all who come into contact with us".

Significance

Speaking on behalf of the Asantehene, the Omanhene of Juaben, Daasebre Otuo Siriboe II, said the naming of the terminal after Prempeh I was very significant as this year marked the centenary anniversary of his repatriation from Seychelles to Kumasi.

“So the naming of this airport after King Prempeh I represents lasting memento of the 100 years anniversary of Otumfuo Prempeh I. “We are grateful for naming the airport as a mark of remembering a very sour portion of our history when, for 28 years, Asante was left without a monarch.

On behalf of Asanteman, he thanked the President for keeping his promise and ensuring that the project was delivered in spite of all the obstacles, saying: “Mr President, we thank you very much with the hope that other appendages that would make it fully operational will come in due time so that we can have full use of it.”

Kumasi Airport

The airport has been in existence since 1943 as a military base. In 1959, facilities were enhanced for effective operations. Its modernisation started in 1993 with the construction of new runway.