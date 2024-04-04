Freddy Meiway’s songs have been good therapy for me- Joyce Dzidzor

Former AIDS Ambassador, Joyce Dzidzor has revealed that listening to Freddy Meiway’s songs has been a good therapy for her recurring depression and associated metal heath challenges she has been battling for years.

And in honour of the “gesture”, Joyce Dzidzor didn’t only tattoo Freddy Meiway’s face on her back, she has also featured him on her new song, Tatata scheduled for release on Wednesday, April 10.

“I have so much respect for Freddy Meiway. His music was a therapy for me when I was going through severe depression in 2019 in Hamburg and I tattooed him on my back to celebrate his achievements as an artiste for the past 35 years,” she told Graphic Showbiz in an interview on Monday, April 1, 2024.

“How many musicians have been able to feature him on a song? It was not easy getting him on the song but finally we did and I am so grateful for that. The title of song is Tatata which is scheduled for release on April 10 and I am currently in Ghana to push it because it is a nice song. It talks about broken heart and how to survive it.

“Freddy will not just jump on any song if he is not okay with it so that should tell listeners that my new song will do well,” she said.

Joyce Dzidzor has been doing music for more than 15 years now and served as a backing vocalist for a number of musicians including Gyedu- Blay Ambolley and singer Sherifa Gunu. She was also a member of Dela Hayes Women of Colour band.

Asked about her next project and collaboration with other Ghanaian musicians Joyce said that will only depend if this project goes well.

“I have a lot of plans for my music career but that will depend on how my latest single goes. If it goes well and is accepted by Ghanaians, it will give me the energy to continue,” she said.