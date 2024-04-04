I will only feature Grammy-winning artistes, says King Ayisoba

Renowned Ghanaian traditional kologo-stringing musician King Ayisoba has stated that he is only interested in working with high-achieving artistes, particularly those who have been honoured with Grammy Awards.

Speaking in a recent interview with A1 Radio, the ‘I Want to See My Father’ crooner held that he believes he has reached a level of greatness with his music that warrants collaborating exclusively with artistes of similar stature and he wouldn’t settle for less.

He stated, "Where I reach now, I think that I don’t need collaboration and even if I will feature, I need someone who has won a Grammys before."

Expressing his aspirations for international recognition, King Ayisoba articulated his desire to work with artistes capable of elevating his music to a Grammy-worthy level. He stated, "I will want to feature someone who can help me get nominated for a Grammys.”

The esteemed musician disclosed that he has been encouraged by numerous individuals who believe he has the potential to clinch a Grammy Award.

He explained, "Because many said that I deserve a Grammys award. So I want to feature someone who is big and has won a Grammys so that I may get a nomination. We are working on getting someone of the kind."