Ejisu By-election: Voting underway to choose replacement for late John Kumah

Graphic Online Politics Apr - 30 - 2024 , 09:47

Voting is currently underway at 204 polling stations across Ejisu as residents participate in a crucial by-election to fill the seat left vacant by the untimely passing of former Member of Parliament (MP) and Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah on March 7, 2024.

Six candidates, including three independent contenders, are competing in this highly anticipated by-election.

With an electorate of 106,812, voters are exercising their democratic right to select the individual who will represent them in Parliament.

A significant candidate in this race is Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, a former three-term Member of Parliament for the constituency and ex-Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, now running as an Independent Candidate. Despite facing allegations of betrayal, Aduomi remains hopeful of securing victory.

His decision to contest independently against the NPP’s candidate, Kwabena Boateng, could potentially shift the parliamentary dynamics, potentially leading to the NPP becoming a minority in Parliament if Aduomi emerges victorious.

The Ejisu seat has traditionally been a stronghold for the NPP, but recent polls, including analyses by Global InfoAnalytics, suggest a close contest, especially with the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) opting not to field a candidate.

Today's by-election marks the culmination of events following the passing of John Ampontuah Kumah, who served as both MP for the area and Deputy Minister of Finance.

A total of 106,812 registered voters are expected to participate in the election at various polling stations spread across the constituency.

The candidates vying for the vacant seat include representatives from three political parties, namely the NPP, Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), and Convention People's Party (CPP). Additionally, independent candidates Gabriel Agyemang Joseph and Attakorah Joseph are also in the electoral race, offering voters a diverse range of options.