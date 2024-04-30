Ransford Antwi to contest Sunyani East as independent candidate

Biiya Mukusah Ali Politics Apr - 30 - 2024 , 09:53

A Sunyani-based entrepreneur, Ranford Antwi, has declared his intention to contest the Sunyani East Parliamentary seat as an Independent aspirant in the December general election.

Advertisement

He said he was inspired or decided to contest following the numerous calls and invitations on him by the constituents to join in order to remove the albatross of underdevelopment that had been hanging around their necks for some years.

"After years, months, weeks, and days of attentive listening, intense engagements and sober reflections, I'm left with no other choice than to say "yes" to the numerous calls and invitations to contest as an independent candidate for the Sunyani East Constituency," he said.

Mr Antwi, who made this known on his Facebook wall, said they were simply embarking on a Sunyani East Project, inspired by the legacy of their forefathers and grandfathers.

No personal rewards

Mr Antwi said in deciding to offer himself for election, he sought no personal rewards or recompense. "This is about the future of our constituency and I pledge that l will not fail you in the discharge of my duties as an MP should you elect me into office," Mr Antwi stated.

He explained that his cardinal objective was to sacrifice his innate gifts and resources for the betterment of the people in the area. He said he possessed the passion, commitment and competence necessary to excel in advancing the welfare of the constituents on whose shoulders he sought to become a parliamentarian.

Track record

Mr Antwi said his track record as a founding member of the New Patriotic Party and his good relationship with prominent members of the National Democratic Congress was well documented.

"Alongside esteemed personalities such as Nana Obiri Boahen and Wilson Benneh (Now Drobo-Omanhene), we were the key communicators of the NPP in the 1990s in our Region.

"To those who think it would have been great to contest on a party ticket, unfortunately, I'm not resourced enough to be able to afford that," he explained.

Mr Antwi believed that the time had come for them to stand firm and challenge the forces that prevent their constituency, despite its outstanding contributions and commitment to the nation, from enjoying its fair share of the national cake.

He admitted that the journey would be tough, but with togetherness and hard work, they would overcome every hurdle that stands against them.

He urged the NPP supporters who had been disappointed by bad leadership in the area and NDC fans who were looking for a credible candidate to wrestle power, as well as independent voters looking for a selfless candidate, "I offer myself as a credible partner".