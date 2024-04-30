VIDEO: Ejisu By-Election - Electoral Commission withdraws staff involved in alleged bribery

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has initiated investigations following the circulation of a video on social media depicting an alleged incident of bribery at the ongoing Ejisu Constituency by-election.

The video (below), which has gained attention, shows an individual approaching a polling station table and dropping an envelope in the presence of the Presiding Officer and Ballot Issuer at the Fumesua Pentecost Church Polling Station, identified with Polling Station Code F311503.

Watch a voter Bribe an EC official in the ongoing Ejisu Bye-Elections pic.twitter.com/uBdtClgN9a — Kyei Meshack (@KyeiMeshack) April 30, 2024

In response to this incident, the Electoral Commission in a statement said it had taken action by withdrawing the two temporary staff members involved pending the outcome of investigations.

A statement signed by thhe Deputy Chairman of Operations at the Electoral Commission, Mr. Samuel Tettey highlighted the institution's commitment to upholding principles of integrity, truth, and transparency, which are ingrained in the training of all temporary staff.

Mr. Tettey reiterated that the Electoral Commission will not tolerate any actions that undermine the institution's integrity and vowed to impose sanctions on officials found violating its laws.

He assured the public that a detailed report on the incident will be released in due course.

Read the entire statement below;

