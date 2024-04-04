Use appropriate channels if you feel sidelined –Charterhouse to aggrieved musicians

Edith Mensah Showbiz News Apr - 04 - 2024 , 14:17

FOLLOWING the recent announcement of nominees for the 25th edition of Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), organisers Charterhouse have found themselves at the receiving end of the wrath of some industry stakeholders who have expressed dissatisfaction with the selection process.

The criticisms emerged shortly after the nominees' list was revealed on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Industry players such as Sista Afia, Amerado and sound engineer Buddy RoRo expressed disappointment and frustration over what they perceive as oversights and errors in the selection process.

Sound engineer Buddy RoRo took to social media to voice his concerns, citing a lack of due diligence in compiling the nominees' list. His sentiments echoed those of others who questioned the transparency and fairness of the selection process.

Sista Afia held that despite her considerable contributions to the industry, she was sidelined by the board. Rapper Amerado similarly expressed disappointment at being excluded from the Most Popular Song of the Year Category, despite what he describes as the undeniable popularity and impact of his song Kwaku Ananse.

In response, the organisers have urged musicians who feel sidelined or believe there are omissions and errors in the list to seek redress through the appropriate channels, rather than resorting to social media rants.

Speaking in an interview with Graphic Showbiz on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, Head of Public Events and Communications for Charterhouse, Robert Klah, stressed that while concerns raised by musicians hold merit, they must be channelled through the designated process for proper consideration by the board.

Robert Klah stated that the board had provided a one-week open window for individuals to address any perceived omissions or errors, and is willing to consider and address valid concerns if raised through the appropriate channels.

“Well, generally, if somebody is not in, then it just means that the person didn't meet the cut. However, if the person feels strongly, given that we have one week for errors and omissions, the person is at liberty to petition the board to that effect.

“If there is any merit to it and the board thinks that there is a need for any changes to be made, it would. If not, then things would continue as they are. But as much as possible, we try to give off the best we can, based on the guidelines and our operatives for every year,” he explained.

He further clarified that many of the issues raised stemmed from misunderstandings about the nomination process and also the speculations making the rounds that the “board had favourites”.

He, therefore, encouraged stakeholders to familiarise themselves with the process to avoid misinterpretations.

“All that we are seeing is that some people give their own interpretation to what we put out there. Inasmuch as we would want to, we cannot control how people respond to what is put out there.

“For the nomination process, there are different categories and different selection criteria. So, it's not a one-size-fits-all. “Some of them are artistic while others are popularity-based in nature. All these things are considered before the artistes get nominated and we must all familiarise ourselves with the process,” he added.