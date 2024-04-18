Policeman dies in crash while pursuing traffic offender

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Apr - 18 - 2024 , 13:05

A police officer from the Visibility Unit of the Ghana Police Service in Kumasi on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, tragically lost his life after colliding with a stationary truck while riding his motorbike.

The officer, whose name has not been disclosed as of press time, was in pursuit of a motor traffic offender when the accident took place around 3pm in Kentikrono.

During the chase, he crashed into the parked truck, hitting the back of his head on the ground and suffering severe injuries.

The pursuit reportedly began at Tech Junction and ended in Kentikrono, where the fatal collision occurred.

The traffic offender, who had allegedly run a red light, fell from his bike during the incident and sustained injuries but is currently receiving medical treatment.

Footage from the scene depicted the deceased officer lying motionless in a supine position, with his bike partially wedged under the truck.