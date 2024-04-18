FDA warns against chemical ripening of mangoes

Jemima Okang Addae Apr - 18 - 2024 , 12:42

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has issued a cautionary statement regarding the use of chemicals to accelerate the ripening of mangoes, citing potential health hazards.

Advertisement

Released on April 17, 2024, the FDA expressed concern over a viral social media video demonstrating the application of calcium carbide to expedite mango ripening and suggesting methods to distinguish chemically ripened mangoes from naturally ripened ones.

In response, the FDA has launched a comprehensive survey and testing initiative targeting mangoes from major markets and sales points nationwide. While initial results from tested samples showed no presence of calcium carbide, the FDA emphasizes ongoing efforts to educate the public about the dangers of chemical ripening.

The statement underscored that the use of calcium carbide to hasten fruit ripening poses significant health risks to consumers and is considered illegal.

Additionally, the FDA cautioned against relying on the "floating" test demonstrated in the video as a reliable method to differentiate between naturally and chemically ripened mangoes, as it lacks scientific validity.