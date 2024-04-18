Ministry invites proposals for Saglemi housing project

Doreen Andoh Apr - 18 - 2024 , 12:21

The Ministry of Works and Housing has called on private investors who are interested in assisting the government to complete and operationalise the Saglemi affordable housing project to submit their proposal.

Advertisement

Proposals are expected between April 17, 2024 and July 8, 2024 while evaluation is slated for July 9, 2024. The contract is expected to be signed on August 30, 2024 to facilitate the beginning of the project completion.

The scope for the private partner includes the completion of the 1,506 housing units to habitable standards, show of project financing capabilities, legal and regulatory compliance and the provision of infrastructure such as electricity, water supply, sewage treatment, waste disposal and roads to support residential life.

The prospective applicant is expected to have experience in large-scale housing projects, have the financial capacity; have legal standing and must have the technical and managerial ability.

The applicant should also have an innovative solution, must have ethical business practices and must show commitment to community engagement and also demonstrate how their local involvement would generate employment and contribute to social welfare.

The state in 2012 secured a $200 million loan for the construction of 5,000 housing units at Saglemi, a community near Sege in the Greater Accra Region.

However, the ministry said at the end of the stipulated completion date for the project, only 1,506 housing units were at various stages of completion and that was what the investor was expected to work on.

Shift

At a brief ceremony in Accra yesterday to invite bids for proposals, the Sector Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said the initiative was to engage experienced and reputable local and international entities to efficiently complete and operationalise the project.

He said it signalled the government’s transition from direct involvement towards a model that leveraged private sector innovation, expertise and capital.

The Works and Housing Minister said the move formed part of the government’s commitment and passion to address the national deficit in housing demand.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah said a transparency policy had been included in the selection of the investor to uphold the principles of fairness, integrity and transparency in all aspects of the request for proposal in search of strategic investment.

“It is designed to promote accountability, prevent corruption and ensure that the procurement process is conducted with the utmost integrity and fairness,” Mr Oppong Nkrumah said.

While commending the technical working group for the speed in preparing the request for proposal documents, he asked them to continue their work with the same speed and the highest level of patriotism and professionalism.

“Ghanaians want the phenomenon of uncompleted or abandoned mass housing projects to come to an end. To date, some of such projects from the Kufuor Administration are still hanging on and this one too is yet to be completed, adding to the narrative that projects started are not completed,” he said.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah said the country was trying hard to reduce a housing deficit of over 1.8 million because the 40,000 units being delivered annually as a country was not enough to address the deficit.

“So, if we have all these projects hanging in there, it would deter future projects from being embarked on. This is why it’s important we take the opportunity to end this trend,” he said.

Transparency policy, background

Providing details of the transparency policy, a member of the technical working group, Dr Theresa Tuffour, said as part of the policy, the ministry would provide timely and comprehensive information on the procurement processes to the general public, local and international entities or investors, including tender notices, bid evaluation criteria and contract award decision.

She also mentioned other components of the policy including open and competitive bidding; conflict of interest management; anti-corruption measures and publication of document.

Writer’s email: [email protected]