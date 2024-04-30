Ministry clarifies tradition of respect for authority amidst Chief greeting protocol brouhaha

The Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs of the Republic of Ghana has issued a statement clarifying the public protocol of chiefs standing to greet President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, stressing that this practice is not intended to undermine the dignity of traditional leaders.

The statement signed by the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng underscored the importance of showing respect for authority which it said was deeply embedded in Ghanaian culture, as a means of fostering unity, order, and mutual respect within communities.

It explained that standing to greet elders, leaders, or persons of authority is a customary gesture of deference and reverence, reflecting Ghana's cultural values.

The Ministry further clarified that the request for Chiefs to stand when greeting the President at public events is a reaffirmation of cultural norms and a recognition of their esteemed role in Ghanaian society. It emphasized that this protocol is not meant to diminish the dignity or autonomy of traditional leaders but rather to honor their position while showcasing Ghana's rich cultural heritage.

"The call for Chiefs to stand when greeting him at public events is not intended to undermine the dignity or autonomy of traditional leaders. Rather, it is a recognition of their esteemed role in Ghanaian society by embracing the Head of State thereby showing brotherly love, and mutual respect," the statement said.

"It is also to be remembered at all times that the Constitution, as set out in article 57 (2), states that "the President shall take precedence over all other persons in Ghana". Indeed, the President is the Head of State, Head of Government and Commander-in Chief of the Armed Forces of Ghana, and is regarded as the foremost representative of the nation both domestically and internationally.

"Chiefs have been asked to accord respect to the President, by standing up to greet him, at public events. Indeed, on no occasion has the request for chiefs to stand up to greet him been made within the confines of their palaces, because he recognizes the sanctity of their ancestral spaces. Instead, the protocol where at public events, Chiefs rise to greet him as indeed is stated in the Constitution, is meant to give credence to this unique national provision".

Furthermore, the statement addressed misconceptions surrounding the President's recent visit to Damongo, highlighting that at no point was the Yagbonwura asked to stand and greet the President during this event.

The Ministry urged the public to avoid misleading propaganda and highlighted President Akufo-Addo's commitment to upholding Ghanaian cultural values.

In conclusion, the Ministry reaffirmed the President's dedication to preserving Ghana's rich heritage and fostering harmonious relations within the nation, and showing respect for authority as a testament to Ghana's cultural legacy.