Next article: I’m not the inventor of Africa Money, let Wendy Shay rest – Barima Sidney

Previous article: Diddy and Cassie reportedly can’t say each other’s names publicly, according to settlement

Featured

‘I took Junior Pope like a brother but he stabbed me in the back’ – Yul Edochie

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 21 - 2024 , 14:44

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has claimed that his late colleague, Junior Pope, betrayed him repeatedly despite building a good relationship with him as a brother and being there for him in his times of need.

Advertisement

In a Facebook post earlier today which has attracted huge backlash, Edochie disclosed that Junior Pope’s betrayal was the reason he shunned the late actor’s burial in Enugu State on Friday and never commented about his passing.

He said he wanted to wait to till after Junior Pope’s burial before revealing how the late actor “stabbed him in the back”.

He also promised to come out with the full story of how Junior Pope betrayed him.

Edochie wrote: “I didn’t want to say anything till after his burial. I know many asked why I wasn’t there. Why I haven’t said anything about it since.

“I took him like a brother & good friend. I was there for him when he needed me. But he stabbed me in the back repeatedly. That’s life!

“I’ll drop the full details soon so others can learn from it.

“Be careful what you wish people, it could come to you.”

The popular Nollywood actor died on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, alongside three others after their boat capsized on the Anam River in Anambra State while returning from a film location.