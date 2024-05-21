Graphic Showbiz Logo

Ayekoo to our celeb mums
. Actress, Nana Ama McBrown and daughter
Compiled by Bernice Borkor Borketey Showbiz News

Sunday, May 12 was Mother’s Day and women who have experienced the incredible journey of motherhood were celebrated and honoured. Their love, sacrifice, and resilience are truly remarkable.

So to all the women who have made positive impact, whether as mothers, mentors, friends, or leaders, your contributions are immeasurable. Your strength, wisdom, and compassion inspire us all. Thank you for shaping the world with your love and kindness. 

 Here, Graphic Showbiz brings you some female celebrities who are navigating through the journey of motherhood: 

Actress, Fella Makafui and daughter
Actress, Tracey Boakye and children
Dentist, Dr. Louisa and kids
Influencer Michy and son
Media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah and son
Gospel singer, Celestine Donkor and daughters
Afua Asantewaa and children
Actress, Vivian Jill Lawrence and children
Socialite, Akuapem Poloo and son
Radio personality, Ohemaa Woyeje and children
. Musician, MzBel and kids
Media personality, Gifty Anti and daughter

