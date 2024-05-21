Ayekoo to our celeb mums
Compiled by Bernice Borkor Borketey Showbiz News
Sunday, May 12 was Mother’s Day and women who have experienced the incredible journey of motherhood were celebrated and honoured. Their love, sacrifice, and resilience are truly remarkable.
So to all the women who have made positive impact, whether as mothers, mentors, friends, or leaders, your contributions are immeasurable. Your strength, wisdom, and compassion inspire us all. Thank you for shaping the world with your love and kindness.
Here, Graphic Showbiz brings you some female celebrities who are navigating through the journey of motherhood: