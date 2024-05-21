Featured

Ayekoo to our celeb mums

Compiled by Bernice Borkor Borketey Showbiz News May - 21 - 2024 , 07:00

Sunday, May 12 was Mother’s Day and women who have experienced the incredible journey of motherhood were celebrated and honoured. Their love, sacrifice, and resilience are truly remarkable.

So to all the women who have made positive impact, whether as mothers, mentors, friends, or leaders, your contributions are immeasurable. Your strength, wisdom, and compassion inspire us all. Thank you for shaping the world with your love and kindness.

Here, Graphic Showbiz brings you some female celebrities who are navigating through the journey of motherhood:

Actress, Fella Makafui and daughter

Actress, Tracey Boakye and children

Dentist, Dr. Louisa and kids

Influencer Michy and son

Media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah and son

Gospel singer, Celestine Donkor and daughters

Afua Asantewaa and children

Actress, Vivian Jill Lawrence and children

Socialite, Akuapem Poloo and son

Radio personality, Ohemaa Woyeje and children

. Musician, MzBel and kids