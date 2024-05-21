Next article: Ayekoo to our celeb mums

I made $900 million ‘in bed’ – BBNaija star Ka3na

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 21 - 2024 , 09:49

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Ka3na, has set social media abuzz with her latest revelation on how she made almost a billion dollars while she did the barest minimum.

The reality TV personality, known for her stint on BBNaija Season 5, claimed she recently made $900 million while asleep through the sale of properties in London, United Kingdom.

The mother of one shared a screenshot on her Instagram page showing a message from her agent, confirming the successful transaction.

Ka3na, real name Kate Jones, captioned the post, “$900,000,000 while I sleep. Retiring as a young billionaire. #Ka3naTheBossLady.”

The announcement quickly went viral, drawing a flurry of reactions from her followers. While some fans congratulated her on the impressive financial achievement, others expressed skepticism about the veracity of her claim.

Comments ranged from celebratory emojis and praise to questions about the plausibility of making such a significant sum from real estate transactions.

