I made $900 million ‘in bed’ – BBNaija star Ka3na
Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Ka3na, has set social media abuzz with her latest revelation on how she made almost a billion dollars while she did the barest minimum.
The mother of one shared a screenshot on her Instagram page showing a message from her agent, confirming the successful transaction.
Ka3na, real name Kate Jones, captioned the post, “$900,000,000 while I sleep. Retiring as a young billionaire. #Ka3naTheBossLady.”
The announcement quickly went viral, drawing a flurry of reactions from her followers. While some fans congratulated her on the impressive financial achievement, others expressed skepticism about the veracity of her claim.
Comments ranged from celebratory emojis and praise to questions about the plausibility of making such a significant sum from real estate transactions.
See post below