Featured

We had a consensual relationship – Wiley responds to Awuah-Darko's sexual assault claims

Edith Mensah Showbiz News May - 21 - 2024 , 10:44

Globally recognised Nigerian-American artist Kehinde Wiley has denied the sexual assault accusations made against him by Ghanaian artist Joseph Awuah-Darko.

Advertisement

The Artist acknowledged having a relationship with Awuah-Darko but described it as a "brief consensual" relationship three years ago, denying any allegations of sexual assault.

It would be recalled that the Ghanaian visual artist had accused Kehinde Wiley of sexual assault via an Instagram post on Sunday, May 19, where he alleged that Wiley assaulted him twice in June 2021.

"I was sexually assaulted by @kehindewiley. It almost destroyed me," Awuah-Darko wrote. "I hope my words and openness about my painful experience empower others to come forward. I hope all that unravels creates a path towards not only accountability, but recompense and collective healing for other victims."

According to him, while ushering Wiley and another dinner guest to the bathroom, he was allegedly groped by Wiley when the painter grabbed his buttocks and said "something along the lines of 'what is this thing?' “Awuah-Darko said he subsequently "placated the situation with awkward humor."

In response to the accusation, Kehinde Wiley called the claims "false" and "not true," describing them as an "affront to all victims of sexual abuse."

He stated that there is ample evidence proving his innocence and requested privacy while he works to clear his name.

He wrote : Someone I had a brief, consensual relationship with almost three years ago is now making a false accusation about our time together. These claims are not true and are an affront to all victims of sexual abuse. I have no idea why he has decided to target me in this way - particularly when there is a litany of evidence showing his claims are false - but I hope he gets the help he needs for whatever he is going through. I kindly ask for privacy as I work to clear my name.