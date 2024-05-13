Featured

VIDEO: Watch the emotional moment Stevie Wonder was handed his Ghanaian passport

Graphic Online Showbiz News May - 13 - 2024 , 16:58

Music legend Stevie Wonder is officially a Ghanaian citizen. In a heartwarming ceremony held at the Jubilee House on Monday, Wonder took the Oath of Allegiance and received his Certificate of Citizenship, marking a significant moment in his life.

The ceremony signifies Wonder's official integration into Ghanaian society, a decision he announced three years ago. Citing political turmoil in the US, Wonder expressed a desire for a brighter future, especially for future generations.

"I wanna see this nation smile again," Wonder told Oprah Winfrey in a 2021 interview. "And I want to see it before I leave to travel to move to Ghana because I'm going to do that."

Wonder, a true musical icon, has captivated audiences for decades with timeless hits like "You Are the Sunshine of My Life" and "I Just Called to Say I Love You." His influence spans R&B, pop, soul, gospel, funk, and jazz, solidifying his place as a musical pioneer.

Born Stevland Hardaway Morris in Michigan, Wonder's musical genius emerged early. By the age of nine, he was already proficient in piano, drums, and harmonica. His talent was recognized by Motown Records in 1961, launching a phenomenal career that has garnered him a staggering 25 Grammy Awards and 74 nominations.

The video of the citizenship ceremony captures a visibly emotional Stevie Wonder beaming with pride as he receives his Ghanaian passport. This heartwarming moment marks a new chapter for the music legend, and Ghanaians welcome him with open arms.

Watch the ceremony below;