It is mathematically and administratively ludicrous to recruit over 8200 party members into security agencies - Majority MPs

Nana Konadu Agyeman Politics May - 21 - 2024 , 16:25

The Majority in Parliament has described as baseless and preposterous allegations that parliamentary candidates or Members of Parliament from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) side have been allocated recruitment slots into security services.

According to the Majority, those claims were not only false but were a desperate attempt by the Minority to incite the public against the government ahead of the 2024 elections.

“The Minority’s assertion that NPP parliamentary candidates, including 138 sitting MPs, have each been given 30 recruitment slots is mathematically and administratively ludicrous,” it said.

Addressing a press conference in Parliament on Tuesday, the Deputy Majority Leader, Patricia Appiagyei, said “To suggest that 8,250 new recruits could be absorbed into our security forces in a system that traditionally accommodates between 1,000 to 1,200 recruits annually shows a profound misunderstanding of the operational and financial frameworks of our security institutions,” she said.

