Next article: Tanker drivers declare indefinite strike over conditions of service

Featured

Tanker drivers declare strike over conditions of service

Benjamin Xornam Glover May - 21 - 2024 , 12:57

Fuel tanker drivers in Ghana have declared a sit down strike over what they say was bad conditions of service.

Advertisement

Known as the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union, they announced the indefinite sit-down strike on Tuesday.

They are demanding improved conditions of service.

Graphic Online's Benjamin Xornam Glover reports from Tema that members of the union at a press conference said despite an already agreed policy framework aimed at enhancing their salaries and other working conditions, which has been pending since November 2023, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and the sector Ministry have refused to implement the policy.

more to follow...

More later