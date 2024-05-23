Featured

Fuel tanker drivers call off strike

Graphic.com.gh May - 23 - 2024 , 20:10

Fuel tanker drivers in Ghana have called off their sit down strike over what they say was bad conditions of service.

Known as the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union, they announced an indefinite sit-down strike on Tuesday and were demanding an improved conditions of service, especially in respect of remuneration.

But after a meeting with all stakeholders, the tanker drivers issued a communique to call off the sit down strike.

The communique stated that framework for their remuneration has been adopted and the implementation of the framework was expected to commence by the end of June 2024.

Graphic Online's Benjamin Xornam Glover reported from Tema on Tuesday that the members of the union at a press conference said despite an already agreed policy framework aimed at enhancing their salaries and other working conditions, which has been pending since November 2023, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and the sector Ministry have refused to implement the policy.