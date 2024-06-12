We are Hiring Social Media / Community Manager

Gresanov Consultancy is hiring  Social Media / Community Manager.

JOB SUMMARY

You'll manage our social media presence and strategically buy advertising space. You'll be responsible for building a thriving online community and driving brand awareness.

REQUIREMENTS

  • 2-3 years of experience in social media marketing.
  • Experience with social media analytics and reporting tools.
  • Experience with media buying platforms and strategies.

Benefits

  • Competitive salary
  • Health Insurance
  • Hybrid Work Environment
  • Exciting workplace culture

