We are Hiring Social Media / Community Manager
Gresanov Consultancy is hiring Social Media / Community Manager.
JOB SUMMARY
You'll manage our social media presence and strategically buy advertising space. You'll be responsible for building a thriving online community and driving brand awareness.
REQUIREMENTS
- 2-3 years of experience in social media marketing.
- Experience with social media analytics and reporting tools.
- Experience with media buying platforms and strategies.
Benefits
- Competitive salary
- Health Insurance
- Hybrid Work Environment
- Exciting workplace culture