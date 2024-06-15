Featured

Doing Highlife has added value to my brand –Epixode

Jun - 15 - 2024

ABOUT two years ago, Dancehall musician Epixode resolved to go Highlife and sealed the decision with Atia, one beautiful Highlife song which hits just right. He admits with glee that it is one of the best decisions he has ever made.

The artiste, who announced his presence in the music space almost a decade ago as a Dancehall artiste, is very happy he made the switch because embracing his newfound love has added value to his brand as an artiste.

The 2021 TGMA Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year was one of the artistes who performed in honour of Highlife legend Abrantie Amakye Dede, who was celebrated with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the recently held Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

Epixode performed alongside Kwabena Kwabena, Fameye and Akwaboah.

In an exclusive chat with Graphic Showbiz on Sunday, June 9, 2024, Epixode, who is known for songs such as Wahala Dey, Too Much, Efie Nsem and You Are the One, among others said he has no regrets about doing Highlife music because it has added value to him as an artiste.

He noted that but for Highlife, there was no way he would have qualified to be part of a tribute performance for a well-respected musician such as Amakye Dede.

“All I can say is that Highlife paved the way. I was contacted by the TGMA Board to be part of the tribute performance for Amakye Dede, and it was an honour to be invited because it means people appreciate what I’m doing with Highlife.

The feedback on my performance on the night too has been positive and I can confidently say that Highlife music has added value to my work as an artiste,” he stated.

Epixode, who released another Highlife song, Efie Nsem, earlier this year, explained that he's not totally done with Dancehall music. Instead, he is trying new things and exploring sounds.

He pointed out that his first album, released in 2016, had some Highlife tunes so the change isn't entirely new to him.

“I'm not entirely abandoning Dancehall music. I'm just transitioning into a better artiste. I'm exploring and trying new things with my craft. Even my debut album, Spar Junkies, which was released in 2016, had some Highlife songs. So this music genre isn't a totally new direction for me.

“The transition has been smooth and I have no regrets. I'm happy with my decision. Besides, I’ve been committed to doing Highlife music for over two years now,” he said.

He, however, acknowledged that taking his path may not be ideal for every artiste and rather suggested a blend of Highlife with other genres.

“It might work for someone like me, but not others. I think we can all succeed and make our mark by using a fusion of all styles, including our unique sound of Highlife,” he added.