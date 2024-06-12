We're recruiting Senior Lecturer/ Lecturer in Telecommunication or Communication Engineering
Academic City College is at the forefront of disrupting higher education on the African continent with lifelong learning at the heart of what we do on our stunning and modern campus.
Our mission is to create a culture of life-long learning with a strong focus on enhancing student experience. Our ethos emphasizes on contributing to the needs of the future economy, ensuring our students and faculty have the skills required to stay relevant to the changing world.
We are looking to recruit an experienced and competent person for the position of Senior Lecturer/ Lecturer in Telecommunication or Communication Engineering Reporting to the Associated Faculty Dean.
The Faculty of Engineering is committed to nurturing students to develop an innovative and entreprenurial mindset which prepares them to be employable and work-ready. We deliver inclusive and active learning which inspires our students to achieve their ambitions.
The Faculty is in collaboration with businesses which provide rich opportunities for students to gain internships and graduate employment opportunities. Our aim is that our teaching, research, civic and industry engagement make a real impact in the community.
Following the accreditation and re-accreditation of our new and revised undergraduate programmes, we are seeking to make further appointments in particular subject areas to enhance our Business and Entrepreneurship portfolio.
The successful candidate must have proven leadership skills and a passion for excellence. A strong sense of ethics and concern for the well-being of students is vital to succeed in this position.
The Senior Lecturer/ Lecturer in Telecommunication or Communication Engineering is responsible for creating and maintaining a safe, healthy, and supportive environment and culture that synthesizes the intellectual, physical, social, emotional development of our faculty staff in a holistic way.
Job Outline
We are seeking to appoint a Senior Lecturer/ Lecturer in Telecommunication or Communication Engineering to join this dynamic and highly motivated professional academic team, in line with our ambitious strategic change of our undergraduate programmes.
This is an outstanding opportunity to play a critical role in the continuing development of the growing Faculty of Engineering. We particularly welcome applications from individuals with a PhD who have industry experience in the relevant-subject area, as well as a track record of teaching across different levels Telecommunication / Communication Engineering. A keen interest in industry innovation trends is desired.
We are looking for a research-active academic who will contribute to the research agenda of the Faculty, as well as cooperate with our business engagement activities and other external stakeholders.
You will be in charge of developing courses and innovative teaching sessions, enjoy working as part of a team and be committed to your own personal development within your subject field.
Your role as a full-time faculty member is to focus on academic excellence, student success, and encourage lifelong learning by working collaboratively with stakeholders to support the mission of the institution.
You will ensure the quality and integrity of the institution’s academic programmes through teaching and learning, professional development, and service. You will demonstrate collegiality, good citizenship, and commitment to serve the school. We are especially interested in applicants who, through their research, teaching, and/or service will contribute to the diversity and excellence at Academic City.
Main Duties and Responsibilities
Core Teaching & Student learning
-
To engage in teaching on undergraduate programmes as determined by the Faculty/Academics Committee. The range of teaching duties may change from time to time.
-
Contribute to the design, content, learning material and delivery of specific areas of teaching and learning and to the quality of teaching delivered.
-
Collaborate with colleagues in the continuous review and development of the Department’s programmes.
-
Take responsibility for the co-ordination of courses when appropriate to do so.
- Work in accordance with University policies and procedures to undertake assessment of students’ work and give feedback.
-
Enhance students’ learning with use of technology and virtual learning environment.
-
Deliver an inclusive learning environment for students.
-
Peer observation to support your professional development and that of colleagues.
- Assist with course-related field trips, internships and other external engagements.
Research and Scholarly-related Activities
-
Make a contribution to the research profile of the Department and/or institution and pursue a personal research programme consistent with the Department’s research priorities.
-
Collaborate in research activities and initiatives with colleagues in and beyond the department if appropriate.
-
Engage in subject professional and pedagogy research as required to support and inform teaching activities.
-
Ensure that outcomes of research and scholarly activity are appropriately disseminated in peer reviewed outlets.
-
Apply for grant funding and manage, as appropriate, any grants which are secured
General activities
- To work within and actively support the policies and practices of Academic City College.
-
To notify a more senior member of staff of any errors or concerns at the earliest opportunity.
-
To participate in communication structures such as course team and department meetings to support effective management arrangements and promote good relations with staff and students.
-
To ensure that the university’s cross-cutting goals of entrepreneurial thinking, inclusive collaboration, critical reasoning, constructive communication, ethical conduct and sustainability inform all activity related to the role.
-
Establish contacts within the wider community where possible and begin to form ethical relationships for future collaboration.
-
Take part in relevant internal committees and working groups.
- To work within a framework of effective governance, ensuring compliance with relevant regulations, legislation policies and procedures.
-
To be responsible for your own continuing self-development.
- Contribute to the wider mission and reputation of the institution with active involvement in activities contributing to general university life e.g. open days, student activities, alumni events, mentoring, personal tutoring and engagement with student support and delivery of outreach activities e.g. school visits, local community activities
-
To undertake other duties not specifically stated above, which from time to time are necessary for the effective performance of the institution’s business without altering the nature or level of responsibility involved.
How to apply: To apply, please send your CV and covering letter (which outlines the way in which you believe you meet the requirements of the role), together with the names of three referees. Evidence of qualifications will be checked at the interview stage.
Qualifications & Skills
- Ph.D degree in related field with at least five (5) years of increasingly responsible experience in a student-focused academic or administrative environment;
- Outstanding interpersonal skills, sound judgment and strong collaborative skills for team work and consensus building; etc
Applicants may submit applications to [email protected] with job title as subject
Closing Date: Until role is filled. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.