We're recruiting Senior Lecturer/ Lecturer in Telecommunication or Communication Engineering

Academic City College is at the forefront of disrupting higher education on the African continent with lifelong learning at the heart of what we do on our stunning and modern campus.

Our mission is to create a culture of life-long learning with a strong focus on enhancing student experience. Our ethos emphasizes on contributing to the needs of the future economy, ensuring our students and faculty have the skills required to stay relevant to the changing world.

We are looking to recruit an experienced and competent person for the position of Senior Lecturer/ Lecturer in Telecommunication or Communication Engineering Reporting to the Associated Faculty Dean.

The Faculty of Engineering is committed to nurturing students to develop an innovative and entreprenurial mindset which prepares them to be employable and work-ready. We deliver inclusive and active learning which inspires our students to achieve their ambitions.

The Faculty is in collaboration with businesses which provide rich opportunities for students to gain internships and graduate employment opportunities. Our aim is that our teaching, research, civic and industry engagement make a real impact in the community.

Following the accreditation and re-accreditation of our new and revised undergraduate programmes, we are seeking to make further appointments in particular subject areas to enhance our Business and Entrepreneurship portfolio.

The successful candidate must have proven leadership skills and a passion for excellence. A strong sense of ethics and concern for the well-being of students is vital to succeed in this position.

The Senior Lecturer/ Lecturer in Telecommunication or Communication Engineering is responsible for creating and maintaining a safe, healthy, and supportive environment and culture that synthesizes the intellectual, physical, social, emotional development of our faculty staff in a holistic way.



Job Outline

We are seeking to appoint a Senior Lecturer/ Lecturer in Telecommunication or Communication Engineering to join this dynamic and highly motivated professional academic team, in line with our ambitious strategic change of our undergraduate programmes.