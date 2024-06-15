Next article: Ghana Premier League: Samartex’s crowning moment, six battle for survival

Ghana's Zinabu Issah qualifies for Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Jun - 15 - 2024 , 17:46

Ghanaian para-athlete, Zinabu Issah has gained qualification to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games after participating in the 2024 Handisport Open in Paris.

She becomes the first Ghanaian para-athlete to qualify for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in two disciplines - para-athletics shot put and discuss.

“Wow, what God can not do doesn’t exist”, President of the Ghana National Paralympic Committee who doubles as the African Paralympic Committee President, Samson Deen reacted after Zinabu's qualification.

Issah recently brought honour to the nation by clinching her second gold medal at the World Para Athletics Championship held in Marrakech, Morocco in April.

Her exceptional performance followed her earlier triumph in the discus throw event, where she dominated the F57 women's category with a commanding throw of 26.66 metres.

Displaying consistency and determination, her series of throws showcased her increasing prowess, culminating in a gold medal-winning performance that exemplified her talent and dedication.

The Paris 2024 Paralympics Games is slated for August 28 to September 8, 2024.