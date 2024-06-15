Previous article: GCF secretary in US for cycling development

Meet Jordan Ayew: Ghana's decisive goal scorer

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Jun - 15 - 2024 , 18:12

Jordan Pierre Ayew is currently in exceptional form, having scored decisive goals in Ghana's last two 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, revitalising the Black Stars' campaign.

His recent hat-trick against the Central African Republic marked his eighth goal in the past five matches, bringing his international tally to 28 goals in 104 appearances.

Notably, Ayew's hat-tricks for Ghana have come exactly a decade apart, with his first against South Korea on June 9, 2014, and the latest in Kumasi on June 10, 2024.

The Crystal Palace forward now stands as the third Ghanaian to earn over 100 caps, joining the ranks of Asamoah Gyan (109 caps, 51 goals) and his elder brother, André Ayew (118 caps, 24 goals).

Personal information

Full name: Jordan Pierre Ayew

Date of birth: September 11, 1991 (age 32)

Place of birth: Marseille, France

Height: 1.82 metres

Position(s) Winger, Centre-Forward

Key Ghana Milestones

Debut appearance

Date: September 5, 2010

Result: Swaziland 0-3 Ghana

Competition: Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier

Venue: National Stadium, Lobamba, Swaziland

10th appearance:

Date: September 8, 2012

Result: Ghana 2-0 Malawi

Competition: Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier

Venue: Accra Sports Stadium, Ghana

20th appearance:

Date: October 15, 2014

Result: Ghana 3-1 Guinea

Competition: Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier

Venue: Aliu Mahama Stadium, Tamale, Ghana

30th appearance:

Date: June 14, 2015

Result: Ghana 7-1 Mauritius

Competition: Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier

Venue: Accra Sports Stadium, Ghana

50th appearance:

Date: September 1, 2017

Result: Ghana 1-1 Congo-Brazaville

Competition: FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Venue: Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi, Ghana

80th appearance:

Date: June 10, 2022

Result: Japan 4-1 Ghana

Competition: Kirin Cup

Venue: Noevir Stadium, Kobe, Japan

100th appearance:

Date: January 22, 2024

Result: Ghana 2-2 Mozambique

Competition: Africa Cup of Nations

Venue: Stade Alassane Ouattara, Abidja, Cote d'Ivoire