Meet Jordan Ayew: Ghana's decisive goal scorer
Jordan Pierre Ayew is currently in exceptional form, having scored decisive goals in Ghana's last two 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, revitalising the Black Stars' campaign.
His recent hat-trick against the Central African Republic marked his eighth goal in the past five matches, bringing his international tally to 28 goals in 104 appearances.
Notably, Ayew's hat-tricks for Ghana have come exactly a decade apart, with his first against South Korea on June 9, 2014, and the latest in Kumasi on June 10, 2024.
The Crystal Palace forward now stands as the third Ghanaian to earn over 100 caps, joining the ranks of Asamoah Gyan (109 caps, 51 goals) and his elder brother, André Ayew (118 caps, 24 goals).
Personal information
Full name: Jordan Pierre Ayew
Date of birth: September 11, 1991 (age 32)
Place of birth: Marseille, France
Height: 1.82 metres
Position(s) Winger, Centre-Forward
Key Ghana Milestones
Debut appearance
Date: September 5, 2010
Result: Swaziland 0-3 Ghana
Competition: Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier
Venue: National Stadium, Lobamba, Swaziland
10th appearance:
Date: September 8, 2012
Result: Ghana 2-0 Malawi
Competition: Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier
Venue: Accra Sports Stadium, Ghana
20th appearance:
Date: October 15, 2014
Result: Ghana 3-1 Guinea
Competition: Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier
Venue: Aliu Mahama Stadium, Tamale, Ghana
30th appearance:
Date: June 14, 2015
Result: Ghana 7-1 Mauritius
Competition: Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier
Venue: Accra Sports Stadium, Ghana
50th appearance:
Date: September 1, 2017
Result: Ghana 1-1 Congo-Brazaville
Competition: FIFA World Cup Qualifier
Venue: Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi, Ghana
80th appearance:
Date: June 10, 2022
Result: Japan 4-1 Ghana
Competition: Kirin Cup
Venue: Noevir Stadium, Kobe, Japan
100th appearance:
Date: January 22, 2024
Result: Ghana 2-2 Mozambique
Competition: Africa Cup of Nations
Venue: Stade Alassane Ouattara, Abidja, Cote d'Ivoire