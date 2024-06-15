Jordan Pierre Ayew
Meet Jordan Ayew: Ghana's decisive goal scorer

Beatrice Laryea Sports News

Jordan Pierre Ayew is currently in exceptional form, having scored decisive goals in Ghana's last two 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, revitalising the Black Stars' campaign.

 His recent hat-trick against the Central African Republic marked his eighth goal in the past five matches, bringing his international tally to 28 goals in 104 appearances. 

Notably, Ayew's hat-tricks for Ghana have come exactly a decade apart, with his first against South Korea on June 9, 2014, and the latest in Kumasi on June 10, 2024.

The Crystal Palace forward now stands as the third Ghanaian to earn over 100 caps, joining the ranks of Asamoah Gyan (109 caps, 51 goals) and his elder brother, André Ayew (118 caps, 24 goals).

Personal information 
Full name: Jordan Pierre Ayew
Date of birth: September 11, 1991 (age 32)
Place of birth: Marseille, France
Height: 1.82 metres
Position(s) Winger, Centre-Forward

Key Ghana Milestones
Debut appearance
Date: September 5, 2010
Result: Swaziland 0-3 Ghana 
Competition: Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier
Venue: National Stadium, Lobamba, Swaziland

10th appearance:
Date: September 8, 2012
Result: Ghana 2-0 Malawi
Competition: Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier
Venue: Accra Sports Stadium, Ghana 

20th appearance:
Date: October 15, 2014
Result: Ghana 3-1 Guinea
Competition: Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier
Venue: Aliu Mahama Stadium, Tamale, Ghana

30th appearance:
Date: June 14, 2015
Result: Ghana 7-1 Mauritius 
Competition: Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier
Venue: Accra Sports Stadium, Ghana

50th appearance:
Date: September 1, 2017
Result: Ghana 1-1 Congo-Brazaville
Competition: FIFA World Cup Qualifier
Venue: Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi, Ghana

80th  appearance:
Date: June 10, 2022
Result: Japan 4-1 Ghana
Competition: Kirin Cup 
Venue: Noevir Stadium, Kobe, Japan

100th appearance:
Date: January 22, 2024 
Result: Ghana 2-2 Mozambique
Competition: Africa Cup of Nations
Venue: Stade Alassane Ouattara, Abidja, Cote d'Ivoire

