GCF secretary in US for cycling development

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Jun - 15 - 2024 , 19:06

The General Secretary of the Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF), Shaaban Mohammed is currently in the United States to consolidate a partnership with US based Bahati Foundation for the development of professional cycling in Ghana.

Advertisement

The partnership with the Bahati Foundation started last year when the US-based NGO launched the “Ride to New Horizons: African Cycling Initiative” which was a groundbreaking project aimed at addressing the challenges faced by cyclists and federations in Africa.

According to Mr Mohammed who spoke to the Daily Graphic from the United States Friday, a deal had been reached for an exchange program which will see Ghanaian professional cyclists enroll in schools in Los Angeles while training and competing in cycling events in the city.

“It is a project that the Bahati Foundation and the Ghana Cycling Federation are undertaking seriously to be able to take cyclists to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics,” he stated.

Mr Shaaban Mohammed noted that he engaged Charles Andrew University to facilitate an agreement to enroll national cyclists to acquaint themselves with sports medicine, learn other cycling related courses and train for the Los Angeles Olympics.

“Attending the University will afford them the privilege to learn the best, the rudiments of professional cycling and know how to cycle in major international competitions,” he told the Daily Graphic.

He thanked the Bahati Foundation for supporting Ghanaian cyclists to compete in major international competitions.