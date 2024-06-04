Featured

Ban on 4 Bawku radio stations to be lifted

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Jun - 04 - 2024 , 09:18

The Upper East Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, has given an assurance that measures are underway to lift the temporary ban on the four radio stations recently shut down in Bawku by the National Communications Authority (NCA) over security concerns.

This, he said, would pave way for the affected radio stations to commence operations after management has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to operate in a manner that would not compromise the relative peace and security in the Bawku municipality.

Dr Salih disclosed this while responding to a question posed by the Upper East Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), William Nlanjerbor Jalulah, while interacting with a section of the media last Sunday.

The encounter, which formed part of the minister’s engagement with key stakeholders since assuming office as the new regional minister, was to court the support of the media towards the development of the region.

On Saturday, February 24, 2024, amid heavy military protection, the NCA shut down Bawku FM, Source FM, Zahra FM and Gumah FM respectively, following a recommendation by the Regional Security Council (REGSEC).

A statement issued by the NCA said the decision was taken based upon the advice of the Ministry of National Security and to prevent the operations of the said FM stations from fuelling the age-old conflict.

It added that incendiary utterances of the panellists and presenters of the radio stations have contributed to the escalation of the Bawku conflict, leading to loss of lives and property in the area.

Managers

Dr Salih said the REGSEC invited the managers of the radio stations to its meeting held last Friday, during which they were informed that an MoU was being put together for the managers to sign, to enable the stations to begin operations.

He said, “so as part of the conditions, management of the affected stations are expected to train their presenters to prevent them from making comments and utterances that have the tendency to fuel the conflict.”

He stressed the training would be extended to all radio stations operating within the Bawku enclave and that all of them would be invited to a meeting to demonstrate or show evidence that their presenters had gone through training as expected.

“Once they are able to satisfy these agreed conditions, REGSEC will lift the ban on their operations since they have a critical role to play in the country’s democratic governance,” he stated.

The minister said although he would be in the region for a few months, a legacy he would want to leave behind was to bring sanity to Bawku, so that residents could go back to their normal social and economic lives.

In response, the GJA Regional Chairman, Mr Jalulah, assured the minister that the media would provide the needed support to enable the government to achieve its development agenda in the region for the ultimate benefit of the people.

