(VIDEO) Rapper accidentally shoots himself dead while filming music video
Rapper accidentally shoots himself dead while filming music video
(VIDEO) Rapper accidentally shoots himself dead while filming music video

An American teenage rapper accidentally killed himself after he pointed a gun at his head and pulled the trigger while filming a video on social media.  

The rapper, 17, was found dead in Suffolk, Virginia, on May 15, police confirmed. 

In a report by New York Post, it mentioned that the Police believe he died by an “accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound” to the head.  

Police would not confirm the name of the deceased teen, but a separate footage circulating on social media showed Suffolk-based rapper Rylo Huncho singing into a camera while dancing with a pistol with a green laser sight.

The boy appeared to switch off the weapon’s safety and point it at his head, when a gunshot rang out and he was thrown from view as the camera dropped.  

The next day, a GoFundMe was set up for Huncho’s grieving mother. 

“He was her only son!” A cousin of the rapper wrote in the post. “She was a single parent but took care of her son the best she could.” 

“Suicide/accidental was the cause of his death we are still trying to figure out why. But anything I mean anything can help her at this time of need,” the cousin wrote.  

“It was always her and her son.”

Watch video below:

 

