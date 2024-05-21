Vote for Bawumia to fulfill Akufo-Addo’s vision -  NPP's Richard Ahiagbah
Vote for Bawumia to fulfill Akufo-Addo’s vision -  NPP's Richard Ahiagbah

The Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah has called on Ghanaians to vote for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 general elections. He argues that Bawumia's leadership will ensure the completion and success of President Akufo-Addo's legacy projects.

Mr. Ahiagbah stressed that the Akufo-Addo administration has focused on building long-term investments, many of which are expected to yield significant benefits in the coming years. One such initiative is the Agenda 111 project, aimed at addressing the country's health infrastructure needs.

“Imagine the completion of 111 district, regional, and specialized hospitals, all at once or in quick succession? Just imagine it!,” Mr. Ahiagbah wrote on social media platform X. He highlighted that the Agenda 111 project is a bold and forward-looking decision that will significantly enhance Ghana's healthcare system.

Mr. Ahiagbah further stated that to ensure these investments flourish, it is crucial to elect a leader who can nurture and expand on Akufo-Addo's vision. “Since Akufo-Addo is investing for our posterity, we need to do our part by voting for someone on December 7 who can tend the investments to blossom,” he said.

Promoting Dr. Bawumia as the ideal candidate, Ahiagbah said, “Bawumia is our man. Let’s vote for Bawumia to drive these legacy investments to fruition with his bold solutions for the future. I am for Bawumia and you must be for him because our future depends on it… It’s possible.”

