Ejisu By-Election: NPP's Kwabena Boateng takes early lead

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Politics Apr - 30 - 2024 , 21:43

Mr. Kwabena Boateng of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken an early lead in the results declared so far by the Electoral Commission.

Advertisement

Out of 145 polling station results declared so far, he has polled 19,519 votes, representing 56.9 per cent of the votes cast.

Provisional Results from 204 out of 204 Polling Stations;



Esther Osei (CPP) – 0.2 percent



Kwabena Boateng (NPP ) – 55.8 percent (27,772 votes)



Beatrice Boakye (LPG) - o.3 percent



Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (IND) – 43.3 percent (21,534 votes)



Joseph Agyeman Fredua (IND) – 0.4… pic.twitter.com/VbX4UKYb94 — DailyGraphic GraphicOnline (@Graphicgh) April 30, 2024

His closest contender, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, has garnered 14,482 votes, representing 42.2 per cent of the votes cast.

The constituency has a total of 204 polling centres with a voter population of 106,812.

The collation of results is currently ongoing at the auditorium of the St. Anthony Catholic Church in Ejisu.