Ejisu By-Election: NPP's Kwabena Boateng takes early lead

Ejisu By-Election: NPP's Lawyer Kwabena Boateng takes early lead
Mr. Kwabena Boateng of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken an early lead in the results declared so far by the Electoral Commission.

Out of 145 polling station results declared so far, he has polled 19,519 votes, representing 56.9 per cent of the votes cast.

His closest contender, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, has garnered 14,482 votes, representing 42.2 per cent of the votes cast.

The constituency has a total of 204 polling centres with a voter population of 106,812.

The collation of results is currently ongoing at the auditorium of the St. Anthony Catholic Church in Ejisu.

